Published: 4:00 PM September 12, 2021

Ed Sheeran has rocketed up the charts in his first ten years as a recording artist - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Zakary Walters

It's been 10 years since Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran's music hit the airwaves for the first time with his album '+'.

Since then the Castle on the Hill performer has three hit albums and sold more than 150 million records.

He has performed around the world and went on the highest grossing tour ever for his album '÷'.

Ed's never forgotten his roots and has made many trips in and around Suffolk over the years for secret gigs in pubs and not so secret gigs where he played to thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Here we chart the performer's career from a fresh-faced young Suffolk starling to a global megastar.

2011 - Ed signs his first contract in The Station Pub in Framlingham

Ed Sheeran signing a six record deal with Atlantic in Framlingham's The Station Pub - Credit: Alex Fairfull





2011 - Ed meets fans to sign copies of his first album in Ipswich

Ed meets fans at HMV in Ipswich - Credit: Archant





2011- Ed plays at Latitude Festival

A fresh-faced Ed at Latitude in 2011 - Credit: Simon Parker





2012 - Ed wins an Ivor Novello for the A -Team

Ed's won a number of awards over the years, here he is with an Ivor Novello - Credit: PA





2012 - Ed meets her Majesty the Queen

Ed Sheeran meets the Queen backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert - Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire





2013 - Ed performs with friend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at Capital FM's Summertime Ball - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima





2014 - Ed returns to Suffolk to perform a secret gig at the Steamboat Tavern

Secret Ed Sheeran Gig at The Steam Boat Tavern, Ipswich - Credit: Archant





2015 - Receives an honorary doctorate at what is now the University of Suffolk

Ed Sheeran's at his UCS graduation ceremony - Credit: Gregg Brown





2017- Performs as a headliner at Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire





2019 - Takes an acting role in the Suffolk-filmed hit 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran attending the Yesterday premiere - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images





2019 - The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition opens at Christchurch Mansion

Puppet's from Ed Sheeran's music videos were part of the exhibition - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown





2019 - Ed returns to Suffolk to play a series of headline gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's during his second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Zakary Walters





2021 - Receives a squad number from Ipswich Town after becoming their shirt sponsor

Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by Ipswich Town for the 2021/22 season - Credit: EdSheeran/Instagram







