News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle

In pictures: Charting 10 years since Ed Sheeran's first album

Author Picture Icon

Katy Sandalls

Published: 4:00 PM September 12, 2021   
Ed Sheeran has rocketed up the charts in his first ten years as a recording artist

Ed Sheeran has rocketed up the charts in his first ten years as a recording artist - Credit: Alex Fairfull/Zakary Walters

It's been 10 years since Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran's music hit the airwaves for the first time with his album '+'.  

Since then the Castle on the Hill performer has three hit albums and sold more than 150 million records. 

He has performed around the world and went on the highest grossing tour ever for his album '÷'.

Ed's never forgotten his roots and has made many trips in and around Suffolk over the years for secret gigs in pubs and not so secret gigs where he played to thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich. 

Here we chart the performer's career from a fresh-faced young Suffolk starling to a global megastar. 

You may also want to watch:

2011 - Ed signs his first contract in The Station Pub in Framlingham

EADT - NewsPics by Alex Fairfull 17-01-11Singer Songwriter Ed Sheeran from Framlingham has jus

Ed Sheeran signing a six record deal with Atlantic in Framlingham's The Station Pub - Credit: Alex Fairfull


2011 - Ed meets fans to sign copies of his first album in Ipswich

Ed appeal: Fans in their hundreds queue outside HMV in Ipswich on Sunday morning to meet local star

Ed meets fans at HMV in Ipswich - Credit: Archant


Most Read

  1. 1 'One of my toughest days in management' - Cook on 5-2 loss to Bolton
  2. 2 Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town's 5-2 home loss to Bolton
  3. 3 Matchday Recap: Town defence crumbles in miserable Bolton loss
  1. 4 Ipswich Town 2-5 Bolton Wanderers: Blues embarrassed on miserable afternoon
  2. 5 Ipswich Town issue statement over vile social media video posted by 'fan'
  3. 6 How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 5-2 Bolton drubbing
  4. 7 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  5. 8 Roads closed in Clacton town centre after 'serious incident'
  6. 9 'I feared abuse by school monks was imaginary' - Judge Dredd author on experience at Ipswich school
  7. 10 Teenagers arrested in murder probe after man, 21, dies from stab wound

2011- Ed plays at Latitude Festival

NEWS LatitudePhotograph Simon ParkerFramlingham's Ed Sheeran opens the Obelisk stage at the La

A fresh-faced Ed at Latitude in 2011 - Credit: Simon Parker


2012 - Ed wins an Ivor Novello for the A -Team

Ed Sheeran with the Best Song Musically and Lyrically award received for The A Team at the 2012 Ivor

Ed's won a number of awards over the years, here he is with an Ivor Novello - Credit: PA


2012 - Ed meets her Majesty the Queen

Queen Elizabeth II meets Ed Sheeran backstage at The Diamond Jubilee Concert outside Buckingham Pala

Ed Sheeran meets the Queen backstage at the Diamond Jubilee Concert - Credit: Dave Thompson/PA Wire


2013 - Ed performs with friend Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran during Capital FM's Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, London.

Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran at Capital FM's Summertime Ball - Credit: PA Archive/Press Association Ima


2014 - Ed returns to Suffolk to perform a secret gig at the Steamboat Tavern

Secret Ed Sheeran Gig at The Steam Boat Tavern, Ipswich

Secret Ed Sheeran Gig at The Steam Boat Tavern, Ipswich - Credit: Archant


2015 - Receives an honorary doctorate at what is now the University of Suffolk

Ed Sheeran's UCS graduation ceremony. Corn Exchange, Town Hall, Ipswich.

Ed Sheeran's at his UCS graduation ceremony - Credit: Gregg Brown


2017- Performs as a headliner at Glastonbury

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid stage at Glastonbury Festival, at Worthy Farm in Somerset. PRES

Ed Sheeran performing on the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury - Credit: Yui Mok/PA Wire


2019 - Takes an acting role in the Suffolk-filmed hit 'Yesterday'

Ed Sheeran attending the Yesterday UK Premiere held in London, UK.

Ed Sheeran attending the Yesterday premiere - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images


2019 - The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition opens at Christchurch Mansion

Puppets from Ed's video's are on show Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Puppet's from Ed Sheeran's music videos were part of the exhibition - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown


2019 - Ed returns to Suffolk to play a series of headline gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park

Ed Sheeran's second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich, performing to a crowd of more than 40,000 peop

Ed Sheeran's during his second night at Chantry Park in Ipswich - Credit: Zakary Walters


2021 - Receives a squad number from Ipswich Town after becoming their shirt sponsor

Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by Ipswich Town for the 2021/22 season

Ed Sheeran has been given a squad number by Ipswich Town for the 2021/22 season - Credit: EdSheeran/Instagram



Ed Sheeran
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The world's largest container ship, Ever Ace, pictured here in Rotterdam, is coming to Felixstowe

World's biggest container ship set to arrive in Felixstowe at weekend

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
David Mead found himself homeless in Sudbury but the local town rallied round and he's now found som

Homeless teenager found living in a tent saved by town's act of kindness

Andrew Papworth

Author Picture Icon
These animals are looking for their forever homes in Suffolk 

Suffolk Live

Could you offer these rescue animals a forever home?

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Thunderstorm (stock image). Picture: JASON ALEXANDER

Suffolk Weather

Thunderstorm warning issued ahead of cloudy weekend in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon