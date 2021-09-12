In pictures: Charting 10 years since Ed Sheeran's first album
- Credit: Alex Fairfull/Zakary Walters
It's been 10 years since Suffolk singer Ed Sheeran's music hit the airwaves for the first time with his album '+'.
Since then the Castle on the Hill performer has three hit albums and sold more than 150 million records.
He has performed around the world and went on the highest grossing tour ever for his album '÷'.
Ed's never forgotten his roots and has made many trips in and around Suffolk over the years for secret gigs in pubs and not so secret gigs where he played to thousands at Chantry Park in Ipswich.
Here we chart the performer's career from a fresh-faced young Suffolk starling to a global megastar.
2011 - Ed signs his first contract in The Station Pub in Framlingham
2011 - Ed meets fans to sign copies of his first album in Ipswich
2011- Ed plays at Latitude Festival
2012 - Ed wins an Ivor Novello for the A -Team
2012 - Ed meets her Majesty the Queen
2013 - Ed performs with friend Taylor Swift
2014 - Ed returns to Suffolk to perform a secret gig at the Steamboat Tavern
2015 - Receives an honorary doctorate at what is now the University of Suffolk
2017- Performs as a headliner at Glastonbury
2019 - Takes an acting role in the Suffolk-filmed hit 'Yesterday'
2019 - The Ed Sheeran: Made in Suffolk exhibition opens at Christchurch Mansion
2019 - Ed returns to Suffolk to play a series of headline gigs in Ipswich's Chantry Park
2021 - Receives a squad number from Ipswich Town after becoming their shirt sponsor