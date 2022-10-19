Episode of Salvage Hunters filmed in Suffolk to air this month

Alan Knight, Henrietta Lewis, Wendy and Alf Faulkner at Aspal Antiques at Stonham Barns Park - Credit: Keith Suffling

An episode of the popular television programme Salvage Hunters, which was filmed at a popular Suffolk destination, is set to air later this month.

The episode which was filmed at Aspal Antiques at Stonham Barns last year will be aired on Quest at 9pm on October 26.

Film crews were spotted recording the show in November last year.

Salvage Hunters presenters Drew Pritchard and John Tee visited the antiques and architectural store in search of beautiful antique, vintage and retro objects.

The programme was filmed in November last year - Credit: Keith Suffling

The pair found lots to discuss with owners Alan Knight, Henrietta Lewis and Wendy Faulkner.

Some of the production team even bought items from the store for themselves.

Mr Knight said: "We were approached during lockdown to see if we would host a visit when we opened the Aspal Antiques outlet here at Stonham Barns Park.

"We were just getting ready to launch at the new venue. We obviously said yes and the whole experience was very memorable.

"Drew and John where so friendly as were the film crew.

"It was a fabulous opportunity to talk to the TV experts about what we do and the current sales trends in Suffolk.

"Since the pandemic there has been a renewed interest in antiques and collectables.

"These heritage pieces are the UK’s treasure-trove.

"They adorn houses and gardens and are passed on through rolling-ownership for new generations to admire and enjoy.

"What could be more sustainable than pieces that span generations of families."