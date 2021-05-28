The Suffolk law firm on your side

promotion

Published: 1:30 PM May 28, 2021 Updated: 1:35 PM May 28, 2021

Gotelee Solicitors LLP is a Legal 500 recognised full-service law firm, offering bespoke legal solutions for individuals, businesses and other organisations across the county and beyond.





With offices in Ipswich, Felixstowe, Framlingham, Hadleigh and Woodbridge, Gotelee Solicitors LLP is a full-service law firm, which has been operating for over 140 years. Acting on behalf of individuals, businesses and organisations in all sectors, the firm has 16 partners and approximately 100 staff members to help clients with any legal issues they may face.

For individuals, Gotelee provides a full range of services, covering employment or work-related issues, buying or selling property, tax and retirement planning, powers of attorney and making Wills, dispute resolution and mediation, personal injury and clinical negligence claims, family breakdown matters and representing those subject to criminal investigation and prosecution.

Gotelee also supports and advises a range of businesses and organisations in all sectors, from small start-ups right the way through to well-known, established companies. The firm also represents charities and other organisations. Their services cover company commercial (business) law, commercial property, (including planning), employment law, dispute resolution and regulatory law and compliance.

Andrew West, Managing Partner, says: “Our clients value our local knowledge and personal touch, and the fact that we can service all of their personal and business-related legal needs from a location that is convenient to them.”

While this well-established firm has decades of history and a wealth of experience, it has managed to successfully combine some of the important values often associated with a traditional law firm with up-to-date technologies and a clear focus on client service, in order to provide the best possible client experience.

Andrew West, managing partner of Gotelee - Credit: Tony Pick

Five core values lie at the heart of Gotelee; delight, innovation, community, trust and heart.

Mr West says: “Our clients, whether that be individuals or business owners, always come first, so we invest as much time as possible listening and understanding their needs and in building a strong rapport and relationship with our clients. We want everything we do to reflect that we care, and that we want to help our clients achieve their goals. We continuously measure our performance against the achievement of their goals based on their feedback, giving us our first value: delight.

"We encourage innovation and are always looking at how we can adapt and change to meet the evolving needs of our clients” Mr West adds. “As a firm, we've always wanted to encourage flair and creativity amongst our staff and how they go about finding solutions to problems. So, we're always looking to find imaginative solutions to meet our clients needs.

“Community is clearly a core value, especially as we’re the largest, purely Suffolk-based law firm. We pride ourselves on being accessible and approachable, as well as being open, honest and straightforward. We are active within our local community and we try to give back in a number of ways, whether through ventures with local charities, involvement in community projects, sponsorship and support. We are passionate about Suffolk, and we genuinely care about our local communities and environment.

“When it comes to our values of trust and heart, we exhibit the highest standards of integrity and fairness in everything that we do, and our clients recognise that what we say we will do, we do – and do it well. We know that it’s the power of our people that drives Gotelee forward, as everybody contributes to the successful outcomes that we deliver to our clients. We genuinely value and appreciate what our staff do, and we actively encourage and support them to reach their full potential.”

Each of Gotelee’s five branches retain a close knit, collegiate and friendly culture, allowing staff to rely and support one another, while ensuring the best service provision to their clients. The firm also offers a clear and transparent pricing structure, to give fee certainty.

Consistent positive reviews from the Legal 500, which is based on research, peer review, and client feedback has helped Gotelee build its unmatched reputation with seven lawyers who are classified by the Legal 500 as leading individuals and three who are recognised as rising stars.

“I’m a strong believer that self-praise is no praise at all, which is why receiving client feedback is so important to us,” says Mr West. “The number of returning clients and positive client recommendations show that we are giving clients the quality legal service that they need. Our client satisfaction surveys are always hugely positive.”

“We’re also frequently praised for our quick response times, and the fact that we give pragmatic and cost-effective solutions, which shows we have a strong team operating at very high levels. I know that we're very fortunate to have some of the highest quality staff, who work tirelessly to continue building on our strong reputation, and providing high-quality solutions for our clients legal needs.”

