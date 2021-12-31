Royal visits and TV filming: 21 pictures of Bury St Edmunds in the 1990s

Gallery

Katharine, the Duchess of Kent, arriving at West Suffolk Hospital in Bury St Edmunds in November 1992 - Credit: Archant

From the visit of Royal figures to the filming of BBC series Lovejoy, there was plenty going on in Bury St Edmunds back in the 1990s.

The town proudly describes itself as the "jewel in the crown of Suffolk" and has been recognised for its beauty across the years.

Here's 21 pictures from our archive that capture what life was like in Bury more than 20 years ago.

Bury St Edmunds Art Gallery celebrates its 25th anniversary in May 1997 - Credit: Archant

The T.S St Edmund Sea Cadet Band at Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds, in March 1991 - Credit: Archant

Bury Scouts deliver Bury-in-Bloom leaflets back in May 1991 - Credit: Archant

Bury St Edmunds Fumblers Juggling Club from October 1992 - Credit: Archant

TV comedy drama, Lovejoy, visited the One Bull pub in Bury St Edmunds to film an episode in May 1993 - Credit: Archant

Police at the scene in Cornfield Road, where PC Keith Bottomley was blasted at close range with a sawn-off shotgun by Barry Clutterham in February 1992 - Credit: Archant

The flag drops as riders push off from the line in the Bury St Edmunds cycling time trails in 1994 - Credit: Archant

Lovejoy, which was broadcast on the BBC, was set across East Anglia - Credit: Archant

Bury St Edmunds cathedral filled with the sweet sound of children's voices singing Christmas carols in 1993 - Credit: Archant

The Bury St Edmunds Motorcycle Club’s Easter egg run held in April 1990 - Credit: Archant

Prince Andrew pays a visit to Bury St Edmunds in 1993 - Credit: Archant

Bury St Edmunds Pacers marathon runners pictured in April 1994 - Credit: Archant

Abbey Gardens was named as one of Britain in Bloom winners in October 1999 - Credit: Archant

Book Week is celebrated at Hardwick Primary School in Bury St Edmunds, October 1994 - Credit: Archant

Fancy dress tug of war between council departments in June 1991 - Credit: Archant

Former hostage Terry Waite unveils a giant poppy outside the Angel Hotel in November 1996 - Credit: Archant

Former Beirut hostage and church envoy Terry Waite opened a new extension to the YMCA hostel at Butt House, Westgate Street, Bury St Edmunds in 1997 - Credit: Archant

Youngsters enjoy Children's Day Festival at Bury St Edmunds Corn Exchange in May 1997 - Credit: Archant

West Bury wins East Anglian in Bloom award in August 1990 - Credit: Archant

West Bury Methodist Church's coffee morning in January 1999 - Credit: Archant



