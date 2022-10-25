29 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – and what they mean

If you’re a Suffolk native through and through, chances are your surname can be traced back centuries.

Many local surnames actually date back to the Norman and pre-Norman era, with many family names first recorded in the Domesday Book.

“The Domesday Book is the first census in this country, and it’s when we started seeing surnames being registered for the first time in a very big way,” explains local historian and surname expert Charlie Haylock.

“Gradually, through time, surnames became registered through a variety of ways in pipe rolls, Curia Regis rolls, the Hundred rolls, the Assize courts, land transactions, Royal Charters, and more.”

Here, Charlie reveals the origin of just a few more local surnames, beginning with the letters F and G, explaining their meanings and where they come from.

Faires/Faiers/Fayres

“This surname was first recorded in Suffolk in the 1086 Domesday Book as ‘Faira’, which is an Old English nickname for someone who is ‘fair and beautiful’,” explains Charlie. Other variations of spelling tend to be more widespread – but very East Anglian.

Farthing

First recorded in 1086 in the Domesday Book as ‘Robert Fardenc’, this surname comes from Old English ‘færðegn’, meaning ‘a forth part’ – usually a dweller at a home or farmstead that has been split into four parts (such as in a will between four sons or during hard times when parts of the land had to be sold off).

Feveyear/Feaviour

“This surname can be traced back to the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls in 1523 as ‘John Feveryer’ and ‘Robert Feveryere’. Later, and only in Suffolk did it appear in the 1568 Subsidy Rolls as ‘Edmonde Feueryeare’ - and in the 1826 Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘John Fevyear’ and in 1826 as ‘Robert Feaviour’,” explains Charlie. It comes from the Middle English ‘feverel’ , meaning February, and is pronounced as ‘feveray’.

Finbow

This was first recorded in Suffolk and simply means from Finborough, Suffolk.

Fisk

“First recorded in 1208 in the Calendar of Charter Rolls as ‘Fisc’, it is a Viking-Danish pronunciation of ‘fish’, and a metonymic trade name for a fisherman.”

Flatman

Flatman was recorded in 1568 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Flatma’, and refers to someone who lives on flat land.

Flatt

First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘del Flate’, it means a ‘dweller on flat level ground, and comes from the Viking-Danish word ‘flatr’ (flat).

Flory

This surname’s origins can be traced back to the 13th century, when it was recorded in 1201 in the Suffolk Assize Rolls as ‘de Flury’, a Norman-French name meaning ‘from Fleury, France’. “Other variations of spelling more widespread, but Flory is predominantly Suffolk,” explains Charlie.

Foller

First recorded in 1221 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Voller’, this is an Old English trade name, ‘fullere’, meaning a ‘fuller of raw cloth’.

Footer

Footer stems from an Old Norse nickname for someone with big feet, from the Viking-Danish word ‘fotr’, which means foot.

Foulger

First recorded in 1086 in the Domesday Book as ‘Folchere’, this is an Anglo-Saxon name for ‘people’s soldier’. “Many other variations of spelling exist, but Foulger is predominantly Suffolk,” explains Charlie.

Freston

This surname was first recorded in 1221 in the Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘Agnes de Freston’, and simply means someone from Freston, Suffolk.

Gallington

“This surname refers to someone who lives on land owned by a relative or friend, and comes from the Old English ‘gædling’, meaning ‘kinsman’ or ‘companion’ (‘ton’ refers to an area of land),” explains Charlie.

Gandey

First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Gameday’, this surname is an Anglo-Saxon trade name for someone who works as a dealer in game.

Garneys

Dating back to recorded the 1194 Charter Rolls as ‘Garnois’, this is a Norman-French nickname for ‘someone wearing a moustache’. There are other variations of spelling, but Garneys is predominantly found in Suffolk.

Garnham

First recorded in 1568 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Garnon’, this is a Norman-French nickname for someone wearing a moustache. The Oxford Dictionary of English Surnames says: “In the 1524 Subsidy Roll for Suffolk, four men of this name were assessed in Bacton: Thomas Gernon, Nicholas Gernown, John and Edmund Garnon. In the same parish in 1568, all four men of this family are called Garnham. The only form to be found in the 1674 Hearth Tax”.

“It is most likely the name was Anglicised as it sounded too French, and was therefore changed to avoid persecution - especially if England were at war with France,” adds Charlie. “There was no standard spelling in the 1500s and is the reason why the four brothers’ surnames were spelled differently.”

Garrod/Garro

“First recorded 1086 in the Domesday Book as ‘Gerald’, this is a Norman-French nickname for ‘brave spear’ or ‘a warrior’.

“There are a number of other variations of Gerald nationwide but Garrod is an East Anglian name, and predominantly Suffolk, while Garro appears to be Suffolk only.”

Gaselee/Gazelee/Gazeley

“First recorded in 1275 in the Suffolk Hundred Rolls as Alexander de Gasele, this surname means someone from Gazeley, Suffolk.

Gassman/Gastman

“This surname goes back to the Feudal Aids in 1346, where it was recorded as ‘Adam Gasman’, and relates to a man owing allegiance to a feudal lord called Gass, meaning Gassman was pretty high up in the social rankings.”

Gathercole

“First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as Gaderecold, this is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘gather cold’. It was said, that when old, a man’s blood would dry and wax and go cold – so Gathercole is simply a nickname for an old man who had gathered cold,” explains Charlie.

Girling

“Dating back to the 1524 Subsidy Rolls of Suffolk as ‘Codlyng’, it means ‘lion heart’, and comes from the Norman-French nickname ‘coeur de lion’, which became Anglicised to ‘girdelion’. In turn, it became girdling and then Girling.”

Gislam

“First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as Walter de Gisilham, this surname comes from Gisleham, Suffolk.”

Gladwell

Gladwell orignates from the Old English word ‘glade wella’, meaning ‘dweller by a stream in a glade’.

Gleeman/Glewman

“First recorded in the 1086 Domesday Book as ‘glemanus de leuetuna’, this surname stems from the Anglo-Saxon trade name ‘gleoman’, meaning a minstrel.”

Gooderham

Gooderham was first documented in 1283 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Guðeram’ and comes from the Viking-Danish nickname ‘guðormr’, meaning ‘battle snake’.

“There are several variations, but Gooderham was first recorded in Suffolk and has remained so. Guðeram is also the name of the first Danish ruler of East Anglia, so Gooderhams could be descended from ancient royal stock.”

Gort

“Only in Suffolk is this surname pronounced and written down as Gort. It comes from the Norman-French for court, ‘cort’, and is referred to a resident or employee at a large house, manor house or castle.”

Goymer

“According to the Social Structure of Medieval East Anglia, Goymer was first recorded in 1101 and written down as Gyomarus, and later Guimer. The Goymer variation would appear very Suffolk, and is an Old English warrior name meaning ‘battle famous’.”

Greader/Greeder

This surname comes from the Middle English word, ‘le Gredere’, which means ‘town crier’. It was first recorded in the 1188 Pipe Rolls at Bury St Edmunds.

Greengrass/Greengres(s)

“This surnname dates back to1275, where it can be found in the Suffolk Hundred Rolls as Grenegres, which is a Viking-Danish name meaning ‘a dweller by the green grassy place’. The Oxford Dictionary of Surnames states that all examples with ‘gres’ are from Suffolk.”