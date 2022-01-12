The 65 historic sites around Suffolk that are at risk
- Credit: Emily Dennis
More than 65 heritage sites of importance are at risk in Suffolk.
Historic England has listed a number of sites from churches to barns as well as large imposing sites such as Bungay Castle.
The heritage sites can be large historical sites, smaller or less visible areas of archaeological importance and buildings which are of historical significance.
There are 17 churches on the list as well as houses, a factory, and a windmill.
Fortifications such as those in Bungay and Mettingham have also been listed.
A spokesman for Historic England said the register was an "annual snapshot" of the country's historic places that need the most help.
The spokesman added: "The register is there to bring attention to places in need of TLC and by doing so that can open up opportunities for funding. It can also help interested groups come together to find solutions to save our much-loved heritage."
Among the areas highlighted was Bungay Castle which was built in the early 12th century by the Bigod family.
Work was recently completed on the southern tower and gatehouse, but further repairs are required on the keep, curtain walls and northern tower.
Mettingham Castle was constructed by Sir John De Norwich in 1342 when he was given permission to fortify his preexisting manor house.
The castle later passed into the hands of an order of secular canons, and following the dissolution of the monasteries was held by a succession of private owners.
Much of the castle was demolished to make way for a farmhouse in the 18th century, which itself didn't last past 1880, however a substantial portion of the gatehouse and curtain walls survive.
Despite extensive work in 2009 and 2018, further repairs to the gatehouse and curtain walls are urgently needed.
In addition to the castles, local landmarks are on the at risk list.
These include the Long Shop in Leiston, which is a former factory now museum, the cliff top gardens at Bawdsey Manor and Shrubland Hall which is in need of substantial work on both the house and in the gardens.
The full list is as follows:
Lowestoft North Conservation Area
Church of St Mary, Fish Pond Hill, Harkstead
Settlement Site East of the Cedars, Alderton
Wood Hall Moated Site, Sudbury
Wissington ring ditch cluster, Nayland-with-Wissington
Two Moated sites adjoining All Saints Church, All Saints and St Nicholas
Roman villa north east of Rodbridge House, Long Melford
Martello Tower Z, South East of Buckany farm, Alderton
Barn North of Bentley Hall, Bentley Hall Road, Bentley
Whaley's, St James Road, All Saints and St Nicholas
Church of St John the Baptist, Low Street, Badingham
Church of St Margaret, Stoven, Bramptop with Stoven
Church of St Andrew, the Street, Alderton
Church of St Andrew, St Andrews Road, Felixstowe
Bawdsey Manor Gardens, Bawdsey
Martello Tower at Rose Cottage, Bawdsey
Rectilinear enclosures 1km southwest of Boyton Hall Farm, Boyton, Hollessey
Friston Post Mill, Mill Road, Friston
Bungay Castle, Bungay
Martello Tower on Felixstowe Golf Course, Felixstowe
Barn North East of Bentley Hall, Bentley Hall Road, Bentley
Church of St Andrew, Church Road, Redlingfield
Church of St Mary, The Street, Horham
Church of All Saints, Church Lane, Stuston
Church of All Saints, Church Street, Stradbroke
Church of St Mary, Hall Late, Nettlestead
Church of St Mary and St Laurence, The street, Great Bricett
Baylham Roman site, Codenham
Barn 200m west of Hall's Farmhouse, Hall's Lane, Norton
Barn at Rook Hall, Eye
Church of the Sacred Heart and attached Presbytery
Shrubland Hall, including attached screen walling on east side, terraces and balustrading on south and west sides, the upper gun terrace, the grand stairs and the grotto, the lower lofia and attached Balustrading and the Umbrello, Barham/Coddenham/Hemingstone.
Bowl Barrow on Waldringfield Heath, Waldringfield
Badley Hall Barn, 100m south east of Badley Hall, Badley
Badley Hall Dovecote 60 m east of Badley Hall, Badley
Poplar Farmhouse, Brome and Oakley
St Mary's Church, Hall Road, Parham
St Andrews' Church, Church Road, Parham
St Peters Church, Yoxford Road, Sibton
Settlement site 300m north of Walnut Tree Farm, Hollesley
Henge and Associated Barrow Cemetery South of Home Whin Farm, Shottisham
Glevering Hall Orangery, Easton Road, Hacheston
Remains of Sibton Abbey, SIbton
Moat Farmhouse, Shadingfield
Mettingham Castle, Mettingham
The Long Shop, Main Street, Leiston
Haverhill Hamlet Road, Haverhill
Church of St Mary, Cavendish
Church of St Margaret, Little Green, Thrandeston
Church of all Saints, Church Lane, Stuston
Church of St Mary, Church Lane, Yaxley
Church of St John, St Johns Street, Bury St Edmunds
Round Barrows, Risby Poor's Heath, East, Flempton/Lackford/Risby
Sites north west and south east of Fornham All Saints, Fornham All Saints, Hengrave
Three Bowl Barrows 750m west of pin far, Gazeley
Moreton Hall, Bury St Edmunds
Newmarket Conservation area, Newmarket/Snailwell
Church of St Mary, Church Road, Market Weston
Roman Settlement south of Ixworth, Pakenham
Mildenhall Roman Site, West Row
East Low tumulus, Rushbrooke with Roughham
Two Bowl Barrows 150m south east of Warrenhill Farm, Herringswell
Stoke College, Stoke-by-Clare