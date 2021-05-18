Sky's the limit - memories of spectacular air shows
- Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant
Have you thrilled to the high-flying displays at air shows around Suffolk and Essex over the years?
After so many events were cancelled in 2020, there are plans for Clacton Airshow to return in August this year.
In our gallery we are looking back to previous airshows which drew huge crowds, with amazing displays including wing walkers.
The hugely popular event regularly draws up to 250,000 people to the Essex resort over its two days.
As well as Clacton, our photos also recall Mildenhall Air Fete, which was the biggest event of its kind in Europe for many years.
Do you also remember Woodbridge and Bentwaters Air Shows in the 1970s, as well as Ipswich Air Show, held at the town's former airport?
Please send your air show memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk, with details of who took any attached photos.
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.