East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Sky's the limit - memories of spectacular air shows

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 18, 2021   
Wingalkers take to the skies over Clacton during the annual air show in 2004

Wingalkers take to the skies over Clacton during the annual air show in 2004 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant

Have you thrilled to the high-flying displays at air shows around Suffolk and Essex over the years?

After so many events were cancelled in 2020, there are plans for Clacton Airshow to return in August this year.

Clacton Air Show with the Red Arrows watched by thousands from the beach and promenade in 2002

Clacton Air Show with the Red Arrows watched by thousands from the beach and promenade in 2002 - Credit: Nick Strugnell/Archant

In our gallery we are looking back to previous airshows which drew huge crowds, with amazing displays including wing walkers.

The hugely popular event regularly draws up to 250,000 people to the Essex resort over its two days.

Amazing headgear at Mildenhall Air Fete in 1982

Amazing headgear at Mildenhall Air Fete in 1982 - Credit: Ian Hulland/Archant

As well as Clacton, our photos also recall Mildenhall Air Fete, which was the biggest event of its kind in Europe for many years.

Helicopters in perfect synchronisation at Woodbridge Air Show in 1976

Helicopters in perfect synchronisation at Woodbridge Air Show in 1976 - Credit: Archant

Do you also remember Woodbridge and Bentwaters Air Shows in the 1970s, as well as Ipswich Air Show, held at the town's former airport?

Bentwaters Air Show in 1973 

Bentwaters Air Show in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Please send your air show memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk, with details of who took any attached photos.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Bentwaters Air Show drew the crowds in 1973

Bentwaters Air Show drew the crowds in 1973 - Credit: Archant

Crowds checking out some of the stalls set up at Ipswich Air Show in 1990

Crowds checking out some of the stalls set up at Ipswich Air Show in 1990 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Members of the public look to the skies during Clacton Airshow in 2004

Members of the public look to the skies during Clacton Airshow in 2004 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant

Thousands of visitors flocked to Clacton Airshow in 2004

Thousands of visitors flocked to Clacton Airshow in 2004 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant


Nostalgia
Clacton-on-Sea News
Mildenhall News
Woodbridge News

