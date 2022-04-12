Aldeburgh museum announces Easter activities

Tony Bone with Curator Catherine Howard-Dobson. The Aldeburgh Museum located in the Moot Hall. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aldeburgh museum has announced its Easter activity line-up, including a new display, a lecture as well as interactive activities for children.

The museum, based in Moot Hall, Aldeburgh, will kick off a range of activities for the whole family from Good Friday.

A special archaeology exhibition, showcasing local Anglo-Saxon finds as well as items from private collections will be on show from April 16.

There will also be a new digital display that museum chairman Tony Bone hopes will "‘explain the evidence of Romans and Anglo-Saxons in and around Aldeburgh.

"We are thrilled to hold this exhibition which has some rare items not seen before on public display."

On Easter Saturday and Monday children can make their own Anglo-Saxon necklace in the museum, while there is also a 'super silly museum trail' until May 21 to promote Nick Sharratt's new book, 'Super Silly Museums.'

On April 20 there is also an evening lecture by expert archaeologist Angela Care Evans about the ‘Bradwell’ Anglo-Saxon Horse and Rider, at the Old Generator station, Aldeburgh.

Tickets are available on the museum's website.