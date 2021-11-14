News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
House on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds on sale for £1.6m

Angus Williams

Published: 3:34 PM November 14, 2021
A six bedroom home on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds

The six bedroom home on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds is up for sale with Jackson Stops for £1.6million - Credit: JACKSON STOPS

A six bedroom home looking out on to the Abbey Gate and the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1.6million.

The Angel Hill townhouse dates from the 17th century and is Grade II* listed but was "subject to a comprehensive and sympathetic" refurbishment around five years ago.

The townhouse stretches over 5,000sq ft across four floors.

Downstairs it has a kitchen, study, breakfast room, and a drawing room — along with a dining room, and utility room in off shot extensions.

On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a sitting room with sash windows looking out towards the Abbey Gate.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms — one of which has an en-suite —along with two bathrooms.

The property also has a four room cellar, private gated parking and a garden to the rear.

It is now marketed by Jackson-Stops for £1.6million.

