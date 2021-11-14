House on Angel Hill, Bury St Edmunds on sale for £1.6m
- Credit: JACKSON STOPS
A six bedroom home looking out on to the Abbey Gate and the cathedral in Bury St Edmunds is on the market for £1.6million.
The Angel Hill townhouse dates from the 17th century and is Grade II* listed but was "subject to a comprehensive and sympathetic" refurbishment around five years ago.
The townhouse stretches over 5,000sq ft across four floors.
Downstairs it has a kitchen, study, breakfast room, and a drawing room — along with a dining room, and utility room in off shot extensions.
On the first floor there are two bedrooms and a sitting room with sash windows looking out towards the Abbey Gate.
On the second floor there are four bedrooms — one of which has an en-suite —along with two bathrooms.
The property also has a four room cellar, private gated parking and a garden to the rear.
It is now marketed by Jackson-Stops for £1.6million.