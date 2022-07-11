Village transforms Grade II listed telephone box

A team of residents from Bradfield Combust, near Bury St Edmunds, have transformed a telephone box into a local heritage information centre.

The project, which took the team just two weeks to complete, saw the Grade II listed K6 telephone box refurbished and converted using authentic BT materials.

The information point will now give visitors and residents an insight into the history of the village, which dates back to the 12th century.

The project was part of the village's Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations, which also included the planting of a semi-mature English oak tree on the village green as part of the Queen's Green Canopy initiative.

Bradfield Combust residents, Theo and Pam Kaciubskyj, who were part of the team involved in the project, said: "Being relatively new to the area, we were delighted to be involved in this project to highlight the rich heritage of Bradfield Combust."

Sign writer Paul Baldwin, from Bury St Edmunds, said: "It was a privilege to be offered the opportunity to sign write the panels on the telephone box in Bradfield Combust and it was great to see the passion of everyone involved in the kiosk restoration."

