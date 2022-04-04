20 years on from 'one of Suffolk's biggest fires' that destroyed Centre Parcs

Today marks the 20th anniversary of the devastating fire that destroyed the Eveden Centre Parcs - Credit: Archant

Today marks the 20th anniversary since the devastating fire that destroyed Evelden Centre Parcs.

More than 200 firefighters were called to tackle the fire which completely gutted the central plaza in April 2002.

Smoke could seen billowing from Center Parcs as a result of the fire - Credit: Archant

In a tweet Brandon Fire Station said: "Today marks 20 years since the fire at Elveden Centre Parcs.

Today marks 20 years since the fire at Elveden Center Parcs,to this day still one of the biggest fires Suffolk has ever seen stretching all its resources across its county and Norfolk

"To this day still one of the biggest fires Suffolk has even seen stretching all its resources across its county and Norfolk."

Rebuilding work began several months after the fire - and the resort celebrated its 30th anniversary last year.

The twisted remains of the plaza at Centre Parcs after the blaze which was one of the biggest in fires in Suffolk - Credit: Archant

More than 200 firefighters were called to the fire at the Elveden Centre Parcs - Credit: Archant

Around 4,000 guests and 400 members of staff had to be evacuated from the 400-acre site while emergency services tried tackling the fire.

The holiday resort was closed for 15 months while the rebuild took place.

A documentary about the fire and holiday resort was shown on Channel 5 in September 2020.

Firefighters among the twisted remains of the plaza at Centre Parcs after the blaze - Credit: Archant



