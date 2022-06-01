News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Bury army officer to take centre stage at Queen's birthday parade

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 6:00 PM June 1, 2022
Captain Mason

Captain Ben Mason will be taking centre stage at the Queen's Platinum Birthday Parade. - Credit: British Army

An army officer from Bury St Edmunds is taking centre stage at the Queen's Platinum Birthday Parade on Thursday (June 2).

Captain Ben Mason, director of music with the Band of the Grenadier Guards, will be a conductor on the parade, and will be seen at the back of the band.

Captain Mason has previously been part of the funeral of Prince Philip and the funeral of The Queen Mother, as well as state visits of several presidents including Nelson Mandela.

He has also served in Afghanistan, providing musical support to troops during remembrance-tide and Christmas.

Captain Mason will be one of 250 musicians, 1,400 infantry soldiers and 250 horses making up the parade.    

He said: "To be part of the Trooping the Colour Parade for the Platinum Jubilee is the highlight of my career and an incredibly special personal moment for me in service of Her Majesty The Queen. What an amazing example Her Majesty The Queen is to us all.

“My wife (Debbie) and twin daughters (Jessica and Sophie – aged 19) will be watching the Parade from the stands on Horse Guards and my Mum (Christine) will be watching on the TV at home in Bury St. Edmunds."

