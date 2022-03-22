News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Bury to welcome top bell ringers for national competition

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 7:00 PM March 22, 2022
Bury St Edmunds is home to the Abbey Gardens

Bell ringers will showcase their talents at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Some of the best bell ringers in the country will descend on Bury St Edmunds at the weekend for a prestigious national competition. 

St Edmundsbury Cathedral will host one of three contests in the National 12-bell Striking Competition on Saturday. 

A total of seven teams comprising of 12 ringers from across the country - including Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham - will compete in the day-long event. 

The teams must impress two judges and a 'Hawkear' - much like Hawkeye in tennis and cricket - which helps measure the accuracy of the ringing. 

The winners will head to the final at Guildford Cathedral in June. 

Rowan Wilson, a member of the Norman Tower band and chairman of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, said: "We are very proud to put Bury St Edmunds on the map for 12 bell ringing, and to welcome some of the best bell ringers in the land to our beautiful cathedral and town.

"I’m sure we will all be treated to some exceptional ringing."

Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

The A12 near Stratford St Andrew, Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

A12 reopens after police clear cattle from road

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Artists' impression of the view from the new development towards the cathedral.

West Suffolk Council

Work set to start on new 1,250-home development

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The Bell Hotel in Clare Picture: GREENE KING

Suffolk Live News

Man arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after reported axe attack

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
The PetrolPrices app has revealed where the cheapest fuel is in Suffolk

Suffolk Live News

Revealed: The cheapest places to fill up with petrol in Suffolk

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon