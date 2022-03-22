Bury to welcome top bell ringers for national competition

Bell ringers will showcase their talents at St Edmundsbury Cathedral on Saturday - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Some of the best bell ringers in the country will descend on Bury St Edmunds at the weekend for a prestigious national competition.

St Edmundsbury Cathedral will host one of three contests in the National 12-bell Striking Competition on Saturday.

A total of seven teams comprising of 12 ringers from across the country - including Leeds, Sheffield and Birmingham - will compete in the day-long event.

The teams must impress two judges and a 'Hawkear' - much like Hawkeye in tennis and cricket - which helps measure the accuracy of the ringing.

The winners will head to the final at Guildford Cathedral in June.

Rowan Wilson, a member of the Norman Tower band and chairman of the Suffolk Guild of Ringers, said: "We are very proud to put Bury St Edmunds on the map for 12 bell ringing, and to welcome some of the best bell ringers in the land to our beautiful cathedral and town.

"I’m sure we will all be treated to some exceptional ringing."