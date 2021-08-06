News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Colourful carnivals - are you in these photos from the 1970s to 1990s?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM August 6, 2021   
A happy bunch at Colchester Carnival in July 1988

A happy bunch at Colchester Carnival in July 1988 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever got all dressed up to ride on a carnival float?

Sudbury Carnival in June 1985

Sudbury Carnival in June 1985 - Credit: Archant

These traditional events have been a summer highlight for many people over the years.

Costumes at Saxmundham Carnival in August 1995

Costumes at Saxmundham Carnival in August 1995 - Credit: Archant

Today we're looking back at carnival fun around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1970s,  1980s and 1990s.

One of the races at Sudbury Carnival in June 1980

One of the races at Sudbury Carnival in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes photos from Sudbury Carnival, which was originally due to take place on August 8 this year but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

An It's a Knockout competition at Sudbury Carnival fete in 2002

An It's a Knockout competition at Sudbury Carnival fete in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The colourful event was resurrected a few years ago after a break of more than 20 years.

The Brightlingsea Monster, entered by the Rosebud pub, at Colchester Carnival in 1972

The Brightlingsea Monster, entered by the Rosebud pub, won the Gas Company Cup for the most humorous tableau in Colchester Carnival in 1972 - Credit: Archant

Also featured are photos Colchester Carnival, which has been running for many years and is planning a return in 2022.

The Colchester carnival parade of July 1974 passing along High Street.

The Colchester carnival parade of July 1974 passing along High Street. - Credit: Archant

And there are memories of Saxmundham Carnival in the 1980s and 1990s.

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Mums and tots ready for Saxmundham Carnival in July 1988

Mums and tots ready for Saxmundham Carnival in July 1988 - Credit: Archant


