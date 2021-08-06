Published: 7:00 PM August 6, 2021

A happy bunch at Colchester Carnival in July 1988 - Credit: Archant

Have you ever got all dressed up to ride on a carnival float?

Sudbury Carnival in June 1985 - Credit: Archant

These traditional events have been a summer highlight for many people over the years.

Costumes at Saxmundham Carnival in August 1995 - Credit: Archant

Today we're looking back at carnival fun around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

One of the races at Sudbury Carnival in June 1980 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes photos from Sudbury Carnival, which was originally due to take place on August 8 this year but was cancelled due to Covid-19.

An It's a Knockout competition at Sudbury Carnival fete in 2002 - Credit: Archant

The colourful event was resurrected a few years ago after a break of more than 20 years.

The Brightlingsea Monster, entered by the Rosebud pub, won the Gas Company Cup for the most humorous tableau in Colchester Carnival in 1972 - Credit: Archant

Also featured are photos Colchester Carnival, which has been running for many years and is planning a return in 2022.

The Colchester carnival parade of July 1974 passing along High Street. - Credit: Archant

And there are memories of Saxmundham Carnival in the 1980s and 1990s.

Mums and tots ready for Saxmundham Carnival in July 1988 - Credit: Archant



