Colourful carnivals - are you in these photos from the 1970s to 1990s?
- Credit: Archant
Have you ever got all dressed up to ride on a carnival float?
These traditional events have been a summer highlight for many people over the years.
Today we're looking back at carnival fun around Suffolk and north Essex from the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.
Our gallery includes photos from Sudbury Carnival, which was originally due to take place on August 8 this year but was cancelled due to Covid-19.
The colourful event was resurrected a few years ago after a break of more than 20 years.
Also featured are photos Colchester Carnival, which has been running for many years and is planning a return in 2022.
You may also want to watch:
And there are memories of Saxmundham Carnival in the 1980s and 1990s.
To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Dog-friendly pub set to reopen in east Suffolk after major revamp
- 2 Film crews begin shooting Amazon show in Suffolk village
- 3 Town closing in on deals for Portsmouth's Jacobs and young Villa star Barry
- 4 East Suffolk's Covid rate rises after 40,000 festival-goers attend Latitude
- 5 Red Arrows set to fly over Suffolk this weekend
- 6 Man dies in two-car crash on A12
- 7 Swansea swoop for Downes
- 8 The League One 'experts' have their say on who goes up and who faces the drop
- 9 Covid-19 outbreak at hotel 'goes back to Latitude' - but guests not pinged
- 10 Men jailed over massive cocaine factory at scrapyard