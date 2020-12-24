News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Feeling festive - Christmas celebrations around Suffolk over the years

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 24, 2020    Updated: 8:38 AM December 25, 2020
Lavenham Christmas Festival in 2012, with Santa meeting children in the Market Place

Lavenham Christmas Festival in 2012, with Santa meeting children in the Market Place - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Take a look at some of the fun and festivity of Christmas past in our latest nostalgia gallery.

A Carol Service at Hadleigh in December 1965

A Carol Service at Hadleigh in December 1965 - Credit: Archant

Sadly, this year's celebrations have had to be on a much smaller scale than those in years gone by, and some events had to go virtual.

Meeting the reindeer in Ipswich town centre in 2010

Meeting the reindeer in Ipswich town centre in 2010 - Credit: Archant

But today we are remembering get-togethers in previous years - including visits by the man in red, Santa, to an amazing range of events around the area.

Members of Ipswich Round Table outside Ipswich Town Hall, for the official send-off of Rudolph, the fundraising reindeer, in December 1972

Members of Ipswich Round Table outside Ipswich Town Hall, for the official send-off of Rudolph, the fundraising reindeer, in December 1972 - Credit: Archant

In 2010, real reindeer were a special attraction on the Cornhill in Ipswich, while children had also been able to meet Father Christmas at a host of grottos and festive fairs.

Santa's Grotto at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds in 2009

Santa's Grotto at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

Of course, it's not all about Santa, though, and our gallery also features children's parties and carol services, as well as a festive performance by Suffolk Soul Singers.

Suffolk Soul Singers entertaining with carols in Ipswich town centre in 2010

Suffolk Soul Singers entertaining with carols in Ipswich town centre in 2010 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

If our photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Santa's Grotto at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in 2008

Santa's Grotto at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in 2008 - Credit: Archant

A children's party at the Richard Garrett works in Leiston in December 1973

A children's party at the Richard Garrett works in Leiston in December 1973 - Credit: Archant

To order photos, visit our website  or call Diane Townsend on  01603 772449.


You may also want to watch:

