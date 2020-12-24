Feeling festive - Christmas celebrations around Suffolk over the years

Published: 6:00 PM December 24, 2020 Updated: 8:38 AM December 25, 2020

Lavenham Christmas Festival in 2012, with Santa meeting children in the Market Place - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Take a look at some of the fun and festivity of Christmas past in our latest nostalgia gallery.

A Carol Service at Hadleigh in December 1965 - Credit: Archant

Sadly, this year's celebrations have had to be on a much smaller scale than those in years gone by, and some events had to go virtual.

Meeting the reindeer in Ipswich town centre in 2010 - Credit: Archant

But today we are remembering get-togethers in previous years - including visits by the man in red, Santa, to an amazing range of events around the area.

Members of Ipswich Round Table outside Ipswich Town Hall, for the official send-off of Rudolph, the fundraising reindeer, in December 1972 - Credit: Archant

In 2010, real reindeer were a special attraction on the Cornhill in Ipswich, while children had also been able to meet Father Christmas at a host of grottos and festive fairs.

Santa's Grotto at Moyse's Hall Museum in Bury St Edmunds in 2009 - Credit: Tudor Morgan-Owen/Archant

Of course, it's not all about Santa, though, and our gallery also features children's parties and carol services, as well as a festive performance by Suffolk Soul Singers.

Suffolk Soul Singers entertaining with carols in Ipswich town centre in 2010 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Santa's Grotto at Ickworth House near Bury St Edmunds in 2008 - Credit: Archant

A children's party at the Richard Garrett works in Leiston in December 1973 - Credit: Archant

