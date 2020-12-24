Feeling festive - Christmas celebrations around Suffolk over the years
- Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant
Take a look at some of the fun and festivity of Christmas past in our latest nostalgia gallery.
Sadly, this year's celebrations have had to be on a much smaller scale than those in years gone by, and some events had to go virtual.
But today we are remembering get-togethers in previous years - including visits by the man in red, Santa, to an amazing range of events around the area.
In 2010, real reindeer were a special attraction on the Cornhill in Ipswich, while children had also been able to meet Father Christmas at a host of grottos and festive fairs.
Of course, it's not all about Santa, though, and our gallery also features children's parties and carol services, as well as a festive performance by Suffolk Soul Singers.
