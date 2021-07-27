Happy 150th birthday, Clacton Pier! Are you in these photos?
- Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant
As Clacton Pier today celebrates its 150th anniversary, we are looking back at seaside fun at the iconic attraction.
Built in 1871, it has remained hugely popular over the decades, and was named as the best pier in the country in 2020.
A series of free firework displays are being staged this summer to mark the anniversary, after the attraction was unable to stage any displays last year due to Covid restrictions.
Although July 27 is the actual 150th birthday date, the displays are being held at weekends during the school holidays so that more people can enjoy them.
The pier has also installed three new rides this year to celebrate its birthday - but what rides were your favourites over the years?
You may also want to watch:
Our Days Gone By photo gallery shows families enjoying the fun and thrills, as well as special occasions such as the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the annual "swim round the pier" event.
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
