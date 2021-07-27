News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Happy 150th birthday, Clacton Pier! Are you in these photos?

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM July 27, 2021   
Enjoying the Techno Jump ride on Clacton Pier at Easter 2007

- Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

As Clacton Pier today celebrates its 150th anniversary, we are looking back at seaside fun at the iconic attraction.

Visitors enjoying the Techno Jump ride on Clacton Pier at Easter 2007

- Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

Built in 1871, it has remained hugely popular over the decades, and was named as the best pier in the country in 2020.

The annual Clacton "swim around the pier" event pictured in 2006, as swimmers enter the water

- Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

A series of free firework displays are being staged this summer to mark the anniversary, after the attraction was unable to stage any displays last year due to Covid restrictions.

Mark Maddison singing at the Clacton Pier celebrations for the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002

- Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

Although July 27 is the actual 150th birthday date, the displays are being held at weekends during the school holidays so that more people can enjoy them.

Ice cream on Clacton Pier in 2002

- Credit: Clifford Hicks/Archant

The pier has also installed three new rides this year to celebrate its birthday - but what rides were your favourites over the years?

Sunbathers on Clacton beach next to the pier.

- Credit: Nick Strugnell/Archant

Our Days Gone By photo gallery shows families enjoying the fun and thrills, as well as special occasions such as the Queen's Golden Jubilee in 2002 and the annual "swim round the pier" event.

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Visitors to Clacton Pier at Easter 2007

- Credit: Andrew Partridge/Archant

Clacton pier in 2002

- Credit: Archant


