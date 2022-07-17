Jumbo tourist attraction project set for major lottery bid

Jumbo, the 34-metre water tower of national heritage importance, is set to become a tourist attraction - Credit: North Essex Heritage

Preparations for a major lottery bid next year to convert one of the region's best-known landmarks into a "destination venue" are under way.

Plans for Jumbo, the Grade ll* listed water tower in Colchester, have recently taken a step forward with the appointment of a lead architect and design team.

Charity North Essex Heritage has appointed Purcell to lead the Jumbo Project for the restoration, conservation and renaissance of the iconic building at the historic Balkerne Gate entrance to the city - to create a restaurant, visitor experience and historical interpretation space.

North Essex Heritage chairman Simon Hall at Jumbo - Credit: North Essex Heritage

The project has already received £1million from We Are Colchester’s Town Deal Fund bid and has support from Historic England and the Architectural Heritage Fund (AHF).

It is hoped that an application will be made to the National Lottery Heritage Fund in early 2023.

Simon Hall MBE, chairman of North Essex Heritage, said: “We are delighted to be working with Purcell, who are well known in the conservation field and have a base in Colchester. They have a strong track record in repurposing heritage assets and producing imaginative design solutions, as well as an excellent history with Heritage Lottery Fund-supported schemes.”

Inside Jumbo - the building is set to become a destination venue - Credit: North Essex Heritage

North Essex Heritage has leased the disused 34-metre tall Victorian water tower from its owner for 150 years.

Mr Hall added: “The appointment of Purcell is the next step on the journey of restoring Jumbo and bringing it back into financially sustainable use.

“We want everyone to have their say on Jumbo’s future, so the interpretation and public engagement aspects of the project are critically important. We will engage as widely as possible on the plans for this much-loved building.”

Jumbo seen through the gateway in the Roman wall at Colchester - Credit: North Essex Heritage

The Purcell team will be led by Peter Buist and Zoe Skelding, with Niall Phillips providing the National Heritage Lottery Fund expertise. Purcell will employ Image Makers digital interpretation and exhibition designers.

Other consultants in the team are: The Morton Partnership, structural engineering, QODA, building services engineers, The Landscape Partnership, landscape architects and ecologists and Salisbury Fire, fire engineers.

North Essex Heritage has also been assisted by Daniel Connal Partnership as quantity surveyors and will be seeking additional support from a number of other specialists.

Jumbo can be seen from all over Colchester - Credit: North Essex Heritage

Support from Historic England, AHF and the Town Deal Fund has allowed repairs to the building to make it wind and watertight. At the start of the year, further survey work was carried out to examine structural deterioration of Jumbo, which is on the national Heritage at Risk Register.

Work was carried out prior to the nesting period for the resident peregrine falcons.