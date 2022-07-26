Heritage projects boosted in bid to tell working class stories

'The Work Furnace', by Eastern Angles Theatre Company, has been awarded £20,000 in a bid to explore Ipswich's industrial sites and workers - Credit: Eastern Angles Theatre Company

Two projects based in Ipswich and Stowmarket will receive tens of thousands of pounds as part of a scheme to uncover the East of England's hidden working class heritage.

Four community-led projects will receive funding through Historic England's Everyday Heritage Grants: Celebrating Working Class Histories.

Projects in Stowmarket, Stevenage, Ipswich and Great Yarmouth will all focus on heritage that links people to overlooked historic places.

Granted a total £25,000, 'Stowmarket Stories' will be led by Footprints Theatre Company CIC and seeks to tell the stories of people working and living in and around rural East Anglia.

'The Work Furnace', led by Eastern Angles Theatre Company, has been awarded £20,000 in a bid to explore Ipswich's industrial sites and workers.

Groups in Stevenage and Great Yarmouth have both been awarded £10,000 each for their respective projects.

Duncan Wilson, chief executive of Historic England, said: "These community-led projects demonstrate that heritage is all around us and accessible to everyone.

"They will highlight that, wherever people live, they are surrounded by historic buildings, landscapes and streets that can help bring communities together.

"Heritage should be everyone."