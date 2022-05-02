Do you remember a night out at these Bury St Edmunds nightlife spots?
- Credit: Phil Morley
Despite not being the biggest town in Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds' nightlife has a long history, with people flocking to the town from the surrounding area for a night out.
People would come for the pubs and stay for the music on a weekend in the charming town, but many favourite destinations have either been overhauled or demolished.
Reflex/Club Brazilia
In Station Hill by the train station, this spot was a favourite in the town for many years.
Originally Reflex before becoming Club Brazilia, the night time venue closed in the mid 2010's as construction took pace on the site.
Taps/Wine Loft/Deja Vu
Known by many different names over the years, 51 St Andrew's Street initially opened as Taps with the Wine Loft upstairs.
From there it went on to be known as Deja Vu and is now Flex nightclub which is still very popular on a weekend.
Vision
Opening on Station Hill and just over the road from Club Brazilia, Vision entertained party-goers during the early 2010s before eventually closing.
The property is now housing next to The Beerhouse pub off Tayfen Road.
LP
LP was one of the major nighttime destinations in Bury St Edmunds during the 2010s, but the venue was forced to close during the Covid pandemic.
Last year, the site was rebranded as Verve under new ownership and continues to be a popular spot for party-goers in the west Suffolk town.