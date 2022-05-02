News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Do you remember a night out at these Bury St Edmunds nightlife spots?

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 7:00 PM May 2, 2022
Nick Chapman (DJ Scooby)(right) and DJ Ray are pictured at Club Brazilia in Bury where they are hopi

Nick Chapman (DJ Scooby)(right) and DJ Ray are pictured at Club Brazilia in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Phil Morley

Despite not being the biggest town in Suffolk, Bury St Edmunds' nightlife has a long history, with people flocking to the town from the surrounding area for a night out.

People would come for the pubs and stay for the music on a weekend in the charming town, but many favourite destinations have either been overhauled or demolished.

Do you remember a night out at these Bury St Edmunds night clubs?

Reflex/Club Brazilia

Paul Johnson took part in a BBC programme called The People’s History of Pop and used to be a manage

Drinkers enjoy a night at Reflex nightclub in Bury St Edmunds, which later became Club Brazilia before being demolished - Credit: Gregg Brown

In Station Hill by the train station, this spot was a favourite in the town for many years.

Originally Reflex before becoming Club Brazilia, the night time venue closed in the mid 2010's as construction took pace on the site.

Taps/Wine Loft/Deja Vu

Deja Vu nightclub in Bury St Edmunds which is now Flex

LP closed during the pandemic and has now reopened as Verve - Credit: Google Maps

Most Read

  1. 1 Suffolk private members’ club opens restaurant to the public 
  2. 2 Two Suffolk seaside towns named among best in the UK for coastal holiday
  3. 3 New £1.5m seafront restaurant opens for the first time
  1. 4 Talks to take place over campervans parking on seafront
  2. 5 Could you offer these rescue animals their forever home in Suffolk?
  3. 6 New wine boutique in Suffolk town has successful official opening
  4. 7 See inside charming £895k home in sought after Suffolk village
  5. 8 Man and woman arrested after theft from Co-op store
  6. 9 Man arrested as motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after crash
  7. 10 'They played really well' - Charlton boss praises Town after heavy defeat

Known by many different names over the years, 51 St Andrew's Street initially opened as Taps with the Wine Loft upstairs.

From there it went on to be known as Deja Vu and is now Flex nightclub which is still very popular on a weekend.

Vision

Vision was open in the early 2010's in Station Hill

Vision was open in the early 2010's in Station Hill - Credit: Google Maps

Opening on Station Hill and just over the road from Club Brazilia, Vision entertained party-goers during the early 2010s before eventually closing.

The property is now housing next to The Beerhouse pub off Tayfen Road.

LP

LP Bar EADT Food Review.

The company which runs the LP in Woolhall Street, Bury St Edmunds, appointed liquidators as a result of the pandemic. - Credit: Gregg Brown

LP was one of the major nighttime destinations in Bury St Edmunds during the 2010s, but the venue was forced to close during the Covid pandemic.

Last year, the site was rebranded as Verve under new ownership and continues to be a popular spot for party-goers in the west Suffolk town.

Nostalgia
Suffolk Live News
Bury St Edmunds News

Don't Miss

A new wine bar, 1975, is opening in Gobbitts Yard, Woodbridge

Food and Drink

New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Football

'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich to Felixstowe historic vehicle run enjoying the sunshine on the prom at Felixstowe - the vir

Ipswich to Felixstowe vintage car run returns for golden celebration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
The garages off South Close and Quakers Way in Leiston will be demolished

East Suffolk Council

Garages to make way for 10 new affordable homes

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon