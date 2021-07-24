Did you go to Suffolk donkey derbies?

Published: 11:51 AM July 24, 2021

Kirton village Donkey Derby and Fete in August 1974 - Credit: Archant

Popular novelty donkey derbies have long taken place in Suffolk - as we discover here.

Newmarket, home to English horse racing since the 12th Century, has even featured donkey racing in the past.

Newmarket Donkey Derby in July 1988 - Credit: EADT

An event in the 80s sees children leading the donkeys around while a big crowd watches on in anticipation.

Donkey Derby in Ipswich in June 1968 - Credit: Archant

And there was donkey derby action in Ipswich back in June 1968.

West Donkey Derby at Mildenhall in April 1968 - Credit: Archant

Most of these donkey derby events often coincided with a fete or summer fair.

East Donkey Derby at Woodbridge Fete in August 1975 - Credit: Archant

But donkey derbies have declined in recent years as safety regulations have changed.

A donkey derby held at Langer Park, Felixstowe in July 1966 - Credit: Archant

The picture from the 1960s in Felixstowe actually shows a rider falling off their horse while several children look unsteady.

The Kesgrave Donkey Derby in May 1968. - Credit: Dave Kindred

Licences to use donkeys for racing are then issued by the local authority only after inspection by a registered veterinary surgeon.

A donkey derby at Mildenhall in April 1968. - Credit: EADT

