News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Did you go to Suffolk donkey derbies?

Author Picture Icon

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Published: 11:51 AM July 24, 2021   
Star MemoriesKirton Village Donkey Derby and Fete August 1974Neg 40279ES 19.4.11

Kirton village Donkey Derby and Fete in August 1974 - Credit: Archant

Popular novelty donkey derbies have long taken place in Suffolk - as we discover here.

Newmarket, home to English horse racing since the 12th Century, has even featured donkey racing in the past. 

WestNewmarket Donkey Derby July 1988Neg 128787EADT 1.8.11

Newmarket Donkey Derby in July 1988 - Credit: EADT

An event in the 80s sees children leading the donkeys around while a big crowd watches on in anticipation. 

Star MemoriesDonkey Derby in Ipswich June 1968Neg 9201ES 20.11.12

Donkey Derby in Ipswich in June 1968 - Credit: Archant

And there was donkey derby action in Ipswich back in June 1968. 

From The Archives WestDonkey Derby at MildenhallApril 1968

West Donkey Derby at Mildenhall in April 1968 - Credit: Archant

Most of these donkey derby events often coincided with a fete or summer fair. 

From The Archives EastDonkey Derby at Woodbridge FeteAugust 1975

East Donkey Derby at Woodbridge Fete in August 1975 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But donkey derbies have declined in recent years as safety regulations have changed.

FOR EADT FLASHBACK NOV 30Do you recognise anybody at this ‘Donkey Derby’ held at Langer Park, Fe

A donkey derby held at Langer Park, Felixstowe in July 1966 - Credit: Archant

The picture from the 1960s in Felixstowe actually shows a rider falling off their horse while several children look unsteady. 

FOR FLASHBACK JULY 12 10The Kesgrave Donkey Derby in May 1968.

The Kesgrave Donkey Derby in May 1968. - Credit: Dave Kindred

Most Read

  1. 1 Machinery to be sold following the loss of 'passionate' farmer
  2. 2 How bride paid £1 for vintage wedding dress
  3. 3 Town co-owner Bakay on future of Portman Road name
  1. 4 5 places to avoid the crowds in Suffolk this summer
  2. 5 Two people injured after car flips over in east Suffolk
  3. 6 Town Transfer Talk: Latest on Coulson, Crooks, Bishop and Downes
  4. 7 Band and singer pull out of Latitude Festival due to positive Covid tests
  5. 8 Restraining order for venue boss who intimidated council leader's daughter
  6. 9 Sought-after Felixstowe beach hut sells for £88K
  7. 10 Returning fans, new faces and a visit from Premier League royalty - Town face Crystal Palace as pre-season moves up a gear

Licences to use donkeys for racing are then issued by the local authority only after inspection by a registered veterinary surgeon. 

A Donkey Derby at Mildenhall in April 1968. Were you there?EADT 3.10.11

A donkey derby at Mildenhall in April 1968. - Credit: EADT

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449. 

Nostalgia
Ipswich News
Woodbridge News
Felixstowe News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Teddy Bishop during the warm-up at Bury Town

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Bishop set to sign for Lincoln

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Macauley Bonne before the pre-season friendly at Dartford

Interview

Bonne on Chantry life, Town tears and meeting his heroes

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Hayden Coulson, MIddlesbrough

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Ipswich closing in on Coulson loan signing

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Unruly Pig has a sunny decked terrace and large lawn Picture: Tim Bowden

Suffolk Live

Suffolk gastropub closes after positive Covid case

Charlotte Mclaughlin

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus