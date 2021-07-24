Did you go to Suffolk donkey derbies?
Popular novelty donkey derbies have long taken place in Suffolk - as we discover here.
Newmarket, home to English horse racing since the 12th Century, has even featured donkey racing in the past.
An event in the 80s sees children leading the donkeys around while a big crowd watches on in anticipation.
And there was donkey derby action in Ipswich back in June 1968.
Most of these donkey derby events often coincided with a fete or summer fair.
But donkey derbies have declined in recent years as safety regulations have changed.
The picture from the 1960s in Felixstowe actually shows a rider falling off their horse while several children look unsteady.
Licences to use donkeys for racing are then issued by the local authority only after inspection by a registered veterinary surgeon.
