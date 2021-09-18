Did you wait for Ed Sheeran outside Ipswich HMV store in 2011?

Published: 6:45 PM September 18, 2021

Fans waiting to meet Ed Sheeran outside the Tavern Street HMV in Ipswich - Credit: Andy Abbott

Hundreds of fans waited for Ed Sheeran outside Ipswich's HMV store as he signed copies of his first album, +, in 2011 - were you one of those who greeted the young rising star?

Hundreds of fans were spotted waiting outside the music store - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

Tavern Street was flooded with fans as they eagerly waited for a chance to meet the Framlingham singer, who has just announced the dates of the first leg of his new world tour.

There are no Suffolk dates in the first leg of his tour, but Ipswich council said it would be "delighted" if he decided to come back to perform in the county.

Fans held signs and posters as they waited to meet the singer - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

Back in 2011, fans held signs and posters of the Shape of You singer, with one reading: "We love Ed Sheeran."

Star struck fans got to meet Ed Sheeran in the store - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT

The now global megastar has gone onto produce four albums with his latest one, =, coming out later this year.

Sheeran has also reflected on the last 10 years of his career, saying they have been "way beyond my wildest dreams".

Were you one of the hundreds of fans that visited Ed at the HMV store? - Credit: ANDY ABBOTT



