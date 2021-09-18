Did you wait for Ed Sheeran outside Ipswich HMV store in 2011?
- Credit: Andy Abbott
Hundreds of fans waited for Ed Sheeran outside Ipswich's HMV store as he signed copies of his first album, +, in 2011 - were you one of those who greeted the young rising star?
Tavern Street was flooded with fans as they eagerly waited for a chance to meet the Framlingham singer, who has just announced the dates of the first leg of his new world tour.
There are no Suffolk dates in the first leg of his tour, but Ipswich council said it would be "delighted" if he decided to come back to perform in the county.
Back in 2011, fans held signs and posters of the Shape of You singer, with one reading: "We love Ed Sheeran."
The now global megastar has gone onto produce four albums with his latest one, =, coming out later this year.
Sheeran has also reflected on the last 10 years of his career, saying they have been "way beyond my wildest dreams".