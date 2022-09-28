Step back in time with Elizabethan virtual reality experience at Melford Hall

The National Trust is inviting visitors to Melford Hall to step back in time with an Elizabethan virtual reality experience. - Credit: Dom Thorby

Throughout the October half-term, people will have the chance to try on virtual reality headsets and learn more about Queen Elizabeth I's 1578 Progress through Suffolk and Norfolk.

The Royal Progress saw Queen Elizabeth I travel from London through East Anglia to Norwich, alongside a throng of people including her royal household and foreign ambassadors.

The group travelled north, paying an important visit to Melford Hall.

Visitors to the hall this half term will be offered an immersive experience in 10 different virtual rooms as the Queen and her court come to life on the films playing in the headsets.

They will also have the chance to become 'Walsingham's Watchers' and can complete tasks, find hidden images and take home an official 'Watcher Scroll'.

The films feature scenes of Elizabethan rooms, privy council conversations and royal entertainment.

The 'Putting on a Progress' project has been created by arts and cultural educational company Curious Spark.

Earlier this year, the virtual reality experience was featured at Norwich Cathedral and the Norwich Forum, both also visited by Queen Elizabeth I on her 1578 Progress.

The company's director Sarah Power said: "Curious Spark is delighted to have the National Trust at Melford Hall and the Hyde Park Family as partner for our National Heritage Lottery funded project 'Putting on a Progress 1578: Pageantry, People and Places.'"

"The 1578 Royal Progress was a huge event at the time across our region, but little is widely known about it today," added Ms Power.

"I'm excited to inspire curiosity about this period and an appreciation for local heritage in Long Melford."

Sarah Barfoot, experience and programme manager for the National Trust added: "We can't wait to see people interacting with the VR experience and exploring what would have been a very important time for Long Melford."

Visitors can try out the virtual reality experience at Melford Hall on Saturday 22, Sunday 23 and Wednesday 26 - Sunday 30 0ctober.