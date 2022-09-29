Father of Ed Sheeran helps raise over £40,000 for Suffolk charities

John Sheeran - father of Suffolk megastar Ed Sheeran - has helped to raise over £40,000 for two Suffolk charities.

On Saturday, September 24, John hosted the 'My Life in Art' event, taking place in Elveden Hall, on the private estate of Lord Iveagh, Edward Guinness, 4th Earl of Iveagh.

The event - which hosted 170 guests - raised £40,034.55 for two Suffolk charities, GeeWizz and the Castle Community Rooms, Framlingham.

GeeWizz is a charity which supports children and young adults who are learning disabled or neurodivergent, have a life-limiting illness or cancer.

The auction helped raise over £40,000 for two Suffolk charities. - Credit: Kerry McLaughlin Photography

Castle Community Rooms will also benefit from the money raised - to help furnish its new sustainable building at the heart of the community, for use by playschools, retirement groups, for sports, exhibitions, and parties.

Auction lots sold at the event included a private guided tour of Elveden Hall by Lord Iveagh; three Ed Sheeran signed books; 5-star hospitality VIP tickets at Manchester City Etihad Stadium and a beautiful horse sculpture made of aluminium horseshoes by 93-year-old artist, Tim Fogden BEM.

Other lots included ‘Klimt Jewellery’ created and made by Imogen Sheeran; a limited-edition BANKSY print published by Time Out in March 2010; Royal Academy signed Lithographs by Bernard Dunstan RA; and a Porsche driving experience at Silverstone.

John Sheeran sharing Rembrandt's 'Girl at a Window.' - Credit: Kerry McLaughlin Photography

The event was held in Elveden Hall. - Credit: Kerry McLaughlin Photography

John Sheeran said: “I was so delighted to deliver the lecture ‘My Life in Art’ in aid of two Suffolk-based charities that mean so much to my wife, Imogen and me.

"Being able to give my lecture in the Marble Hall, in all its exotic splendour, was a real treat for me.

"I feel blessed to have had a working life so full of interest, challenge and excitement, and to be able to share this with the invited guests in such a magnificent, historic house.”

Gina Long MBE, Founder of GeeWizz Charitable Foundation, said: “I cannot begin to say how very grateful we all are to Lord Iveagh, John and Imogen Sheeran for their invaluable and most active personal support.

"Both beneficiary charities will be able to support life-changing legacy projects to enrich local lives. This has to be the greatest result of all.”

Left-Right Jessica Parker, Aileen Belsberg, Gina Long, Lord Iveagh, Ellie Piercy, Katie Ewan - Credit: Kerry McLaughlin Photography



