Town's museum turns the clock back to celebrate 40 years

Memories of Felixstowe in the 1980s will be the theme of this year's programme of activities at the town's museum as it celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The museum opened in 1982 in the Ravelin Block at Landguard Fort after many months of negotiations between the Felixstowe History and Museum Society and English Heritage and much hard work by volunteers to clear out rubble and rubbish from the former home of the submarine mining station.

The society began with just a few rooms of displays, claiming other rooms over the years to gradually expand its exhibitions to more than a dozen rooms, charting the town's history, both military and social.

Andy Calver, museum manager and curator, said to mark the anniversary the museum would focus on the 1980s and volunteers are working away on the project during the winter months.

He said: "We need people's reminiscences of Felixstowe in the 80s, illustrated with objects and mementos to help tell the story."

Mr Calver said the museum - which recently received a Felixstowe Town Council Community Grant to help fit out a design studio and workshop - wanted to add to its volunteers and was keen to hear from anyone interested in in helping, learning new skills or has creative skills to share.

Anyone with memories or mementos of the 1980s or would like to have an informal chat about volunteering should call 01394 674 355 or email felmuseum@btopenworld.com.