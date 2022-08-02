News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Pirates set to be celebrated at special radio event

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 11:00 AM August 2, 2022
Exhibition celebrating the pirate radio station in the 60's Radio Caroline in Felixstowe.

An exhibition celebrating the pirate radio stations of the 60s will take place in Felixstowe this weekend. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Memories of the heady days of pirate radio off Suffolk's coast will be revived at a special exhibition taking place this weekend.

It was 58 years ago that Radio Caroline started broadcasting from a few miles off the Felixstowe coast, heralding the start of a revolution of the airwaves.

Tony blackburn on board the Radio caroline ship Mi Amigo in 1965.

Tony blackburn on board the Radio caroline ship Mi Amigo in 1965. - Credit: Dave Kindred

Caroline anchored near the Cork Anchorage on Good Friday of 1964, and began broadcasting at noon the next day, playing non-stop pop and rock - and was soon followed by a host of other so-called pirates.

Caroline DJs Tom Lodge (waving) and Emperor Rosko, centre on board the Radio Caroline ship

Caroline DJs Tom Lodge (waving) and Emperor Rosko, centre on board the Radio Caroline ship Mi Amigo off Frinton in 1966 - Credit: Dave Kindred

From Friday, August 5 to Sunday, August 7, Martello Tower P on Wireless Green, Martello Park, on the seafront will host a special free exhibition looking back at the heyday of the pirates.

Felixstowe & Offshore Radio is staging the event from noon to 5pm each day jointly with Chris Dannatt from the Flashback 67 display and Pirate Memories film, Ray Anderson, owner of Radio Fab and Felixstowe's Spa Pavilion, Chris Brisland from the Wireless of the Week Facebook page, with displays, memorabilia, vintage radios, and more, celebrating the days of watery wireless.

The Emperor Rosko on board the Radio Caroline ship Mi Amago in 1966. (Photo by Dave Kindred)

Emperor Rosko on board the Radio Caroline ship Mi Amigo in 1966 - Credit: Dave Kindred


Felixstowe News
Suffolk

