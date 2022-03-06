Council agrees £30k to help resort create a celebration fit for royalty

Felixstowe is planning a host of events for the Platinum Jubilee - Credit: PA

Community leaders have agreed to underwrite Felixstowe's celebrations of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to the tune of £30,000.

The town council and the Felixstowe Carnival Association are working together on a Jubilee Carnival Weekend event with a variety of attractions and special events from June 2 to June 5.

Details of the carnival and civic programme are being finalised and are due to be announced soon.

The carnival association will also be staging the resort's carnival from July 22 to July 24 with the theme of Heroes and Villains.

The association will be overseeing the delivery of the Jubilee weekend working in partnership with Felixstowe Town Council, and Visit Felixstowe.

The town council has agreed to underwrite the event and set aside £30,000 should it be needed.

One of the events definitely taking place will be the lighting of a beacon as part of a national chain of celebration.

This will take place at Landguard on June 2 and involve a gas beacon that was used for the Centenary of World War I.

The solid-fuel beacon at Clifflands car park - lit for both the 400th anniversary of the Armada and a previous jubilee, when hundreds of people attended - has been deemed unsafe for use by East Suffolk Norse.

Events under discussion include a procession to the Town Hall for the national proclamation at 1pm on Thursday, June 2, and a weekend of live music and celebration at the Beachside Events Area. The programme will also include plans for events in the wider community and discussions have been taking place with local groups.

Councillors have also agreed to plant new trees throughout the Hamilton Road shared space to mark the Queen's 70 years on the throne.

Mayor of Felixstowe Mark Jepson said: “The town council is delighted to be supporting the carnival association with its exciting plans to celebrate this unique and special occasion. We would like people across the town to get in touch and let us know what they’re planning, or how they’d like to get involved with local events.”

Carnival association chairman Julie Bellamy said: “We are pleased to bring the Jubilee Carnival Weekend of celebration to Felixstowe. There will be lots of fun, displays and entertainment all weekend for everyone to enjoy.

"To help deliver this fabulous one-off event we will need our happy band of volunteers. Join us and help us bring the fun and enjoyment to all.”

Anyone who would like to be involved should contact volunteer@felixstowecarnival.org