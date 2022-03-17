News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
5 places children in Bury St Edmunds will remember for birthday parties

Tom Swindles

Published: 3:39 PM March 17, 2022
Bury Bowl was a really popular birthday party destination for children in Bury St Edmunds

Bury Bowl was a really popular birthday party destination for children in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: Archant

Children in Bury St Edmunds often went to some of the same places for their birthday parties – and were not short of options.

People who grew up in the west Suffolk town will have fond memories of time spent playing with friends at indoor play areas or splashing in the swimming pool.

Take a trip down memory lane with these five places children in Bury St Edmunds had their birthday parties.

1. Bury Bowl

One of the most popular birthday destinations for Bury St Edmunds children was definitely Bury Bowl.

Parties would begin with a few hotly-contested games with friends before grabbing some food and a slice of birthday cake at the on-site restaurant.

2. Planet Laser

Although Planet Laser is relatively new to Bury St Edmunds compared to some of the other birthday venues, laser tag has always been a highly popular day out for a child's special day.

Children could spend hours blasting their friends with lasers and running around amongst the fluorescent colours and lights.

3. Curve Motion

Whether it was the indoor play area or the roller skating rink, Curve Motion was an ideal place for a party.

With so much to do, children could enjoy skating and playing with their friends before having a rest and getting stuck into some party food.

4. Go Ape

Go Ape is a high ropes adventure in Thetford Forest and there is also a smaller course for children.

Go Ape is a high ropes adventure in Thetford Forest

Traversing the tree tops at Go Ape in nearby Thetford Forest was a very memorable birthday celebration for Bury St Edmunds children.

The site had a smaller course for youngsters as well as the traditional high ropes experience – making it a great party for people of all ages.

5. Abbeycroft Leisure Centre

Billy Cornish completed the virtual marathon at the Abbeycroft leisure centre in Bury St Edmunds

Billy Cornish completed the virtual marathon at the Abbeycroft leisure centre in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bury St Edmunds' leisure centre was a popular party location because of its ability to cater for plenty of different types of celebration.

From splashing about in the pirate pool and shooting down the flumes to playing games in the sports hall, Abbeycroft Leisure Centre was the perfect space for a birthday in the town.

