Blooming marvels – remembering flower shows around Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM February 1, 2021   
Spectacular displays at the annual Fuchsia Festival at Orwell High School Felixstowe in 2005

Spectacular displays at the annual Fuchsia Festival at Orwell High School Felixstowe in 2005 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Flower shows are among East Anglia’s most popular events – celebrating our area’s rich horticultural heritage. 

Knodishall Flower Show, August 1989

Knodishall Flower Show, August 1989 - Credit: Archant

Today, we are looking back at some of Suffolk’s floral events over the years - with all kinds of colourful blooms taking centre stage, together with prize fruit and veg. 

Schoolchildren visit Felixstowe Flower Show in 1969

Schoolchildren visit Felixstowe Flower Show in 1969 - Credit: Archant

Benhall, near Saxmundham, has regularly staged a popular flower show and fete over the years.

The first-ever Benhall and Sternfield Memorial Flower Show was held in 1946, welcoming home members of the Armed Forces.

Benhall Parade and flower show in August 1987

Benhall Parade and flower show in August 1987 - Credit: Archant

The event was cancelled last year because of Covid-19, but hopes to mark its 75th anniversary this summer. 

Visitors at the East of England Flower Show held in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in July 1969

Visitors at the East of England Flower Show held in Christchurch Park, Ipswich, in July 1969 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

Also featured in our Days Gone By gallery are Felixstowe’s Fuchsia Show and events in Ipswich, Grundisburgh and Knodishall. 

Some of the pumpkins on show at Orford and District Flower Show in August 1992

Some of the pumpkins on show at Orford and District Flower Show in August 1992 - Credit: Archant

Do these photos bring back memories? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk 

To order photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Benhall Flower Show and Fete in August 1970

Benhall Flower Show and Fete in August 1970 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Flower Show in July 1983

Ipswich Flower Show in July 1983 - Credit: Archant

Jumping around at Grundisburgh Flower Show and Fete in July 1981

Jumping around at Grundisburgh Flower Show and Fete in July 1981 - Credit: Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

