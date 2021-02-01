Blooming marvels – remembering flower shows around Suffolk
John Kerr/Archant
Flower shows are among East Anglia’s most popular events – celebrating our area’s rich horticultural heritage.
Today, we are looking back at some of Suffolk’s floral events over the years - with all kinds of colourful blooms taking centre stage, together with prize fruit and veg.
Benhall, near Saxmundham, has regularly staged a popular flower show and fete over the years.
The first-ever Benhall and Sternfield Memorial Flower Show was held in 1946, welcoming home members of the Armed Forces.
The event was cancelled last year because of Covid-19, but hopes to mark its 75th anniversary this summer.
Also featured in our Days Gone By gallery are Felixstowe’s Fuchsia Show and events in Ipswich, Grundisburgh and Knodishall.
