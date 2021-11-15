News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
New book shows life in Framlingham 100 years ago

Matt Powell

Published: 7:00 PM November 15, 2021
Lanman Museum

Well Close Square - Credit: Lanman Museum

A new book diving into the history of Framlingham with more than 150 photos will be released near the end of the month.

Framlingham - A Tour Through Time, is a new book by John Bridges that contains photos and images from the 1880s to the 1920s, laid out as a tour round the town.

Lanman Museum

International Stores - Credit: Lanman Museum

The photos come mainly from the glass plate negatives by John Self which are stored at the Lanman Museum located in Framlingham castle, where all the proceeds from the book will be going.

In addition to the remarkable photos, they are in many cases further illustrated by period colourful invoices from the James Breese collection which relate to the business or person portrayed.

Lanman Museum

A James Maulden invoice - Credit: Lanman Museum

The launch of the book is on Saturday November 27 at the Unitarian Meeting House in Bridge Street, Framlingham, from 10am to 1pm.

The special launch price onlyis £10 and payment can be taken by cash or cheque payable to The Lanman Museum.

For enquiries about postal copies, email here.

Lanman Museum

An invoice from A.G. Potter - Credit: Lanman Museum

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Button's Mill - Credit: Lanman Museum

Lanman Museum

A John Self - Credit: Lanman Museum

Lanman Museum

A train leaving Framlingham - Credit: Lanman Museum


