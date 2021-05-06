Are you in our photos of Framlingham Frolics from 1985?
- Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant
Did you join in with the fun of Framlingham Frolics back in 1985?
If so, you may spot yourself in one of the photos in our latest Days Gone By gallery.
The fun event, part of the Framlingham Gala weekend, included a range of activities.
Our photos include a go-kart race through the town, majorettes performing, and fun on a bouncy castle.
There was also a a miniature train especially set up for the Frolics day.
Framlingham Gala has been one of Suffolk's most popular community events for more than a century.
The Gala is normally held each May and is now a three-day Gala Fest, but sadly like so many other events has been disrupted by Covid-19.
You may also want to watch:
However, organisers are busy planning for its return in 2022.
What are your memories of Framlingham Frolics and the whole Gala event? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22
- 2 Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win
- 3 A12 reopens after police respond to 'serious' accident
- 4 American marines fly to Suffolk to join Dambusters on new aircraft carrier
- 5 Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published
- 6 NHS hero injured in pub explosion feels 'lucky to be alive'
- 7 Have your say on bid for new shopping village with cinema and hotel
- 8 Town confirm early departure of experienced defender due to contract clause
- 9 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer
- 10 Bookings now open for unique new Suffolk dining experience