Did you go to the Framlingham Frolics day in 1985? - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Did you join in with the fun of Framlingham Frolics back in 1985?

Go kart drivers took on the course through the town at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

If so, you may spot yourself in one of the photos in our latest Days Gone By gallery.

Majorettes putting on a show at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

The fun event, part of the Framlingham Gala weekend, included a range of activities.

One of the more basic homemade karts taking on the soapbox derby track Picture: PAUL NIXON - Credit: Paul Nixon

Our photos include a go-kart race through the town, majorettes performing, and fun on a bouncy castle.

All aboard the tiny train at Framlingham Frolics - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

There was also a a miniature train especially set up for the Frolics day.

Families out in Framlingham enjoying the day of fun in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Framlingham Gala has been one of Suffolk's most popular community events for more than a century.

The Gala is normally held each May and is now a three-day Gala Fest, but sadly like so many other events has been disrupted by Covid-19.

Bouncy castles were one of the many sources of entertainment at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

However, organisers are busy planning for its return in 2022.

