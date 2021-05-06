News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Are you in our photos of Framlingham Frolics from 1985?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM May 6, 2021   
Crowds at the Framlingham Frolics day in 1985

Did you go to the Framlingham Frolics day in 1985? - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Did you join in with the fun of Framlingham Frolics back in 1985?

Go kart drivers took on the course through the town at Framlingham Frolics in 1985

Go kart drivers took on the course through the town at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

If so, you may spot yourself in one of the photos in our latest Days Gone By gallery.

Majorettes putting on a show at Framlingham Frolics in 1985

Majorettes putting on a show at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

The fun event, part of the Framlingham Gala weekend, included a range of activities.

One of the more basic homemade karts taking on the soapbox derby track Picture: PAUL NIXON

One of the more basic homemade karts taking on the soapbox derby track Picture: PAUL NIXON - Credit: Paul Nixon

Our photos include a go-kart race through the town, majorettes performing, and fun on a bouncy castle.

All aboard the tiny train at Framlingham Frolics

All aboard the tiny train at Framlingham Frolics - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

There was also a a miniature train especially set up for the Frolics day.

Families out in Framlingham enjoying the day of fun in 1985

Families out in Framlingham enjoying the day of fun in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

Framlingham Gala has been one of Suffolk's most popular community events for more than a century.

The Gala is normally held each May and is now a three-day Gala Fest, but sadly like so many other events has been disrupted by Covid-19.

Bouncy castles were one of the many sources of entertainment at Framlingham Frolics in 1985

Bouncy castles were one of the many sources of entertainment at Framlingham Frolics in 1985 - Credit: Paul Nixon/Archant

You may also want to watch:

However, organisers are busy planning for its return in 2022.

What are your memories of Framlingham Frolics and the whole Gala event? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Twirling flags to put on a show in the town Picture: PAUL NIXON

Twirling flags to put on a show in the town Picture: PAUL NIXON - Credit: Paul Nixon

Framlingham News

