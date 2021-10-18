News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Framlingham taxi driver lives double life as Chateau Diaries star

person

Timothy Bradford

Published: 7:30 AM October 18, 2021    Updated: 7:59 AM October 18, 2021
Gerry the scotsman with Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis who appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY

Framlingham taxi driver Gerry with old friend Chateau Le LeLande owner Stephanie Jarvis - Credit: Gerald Grady

A Framlingham taxi driver has been living a double life working as a chateau repairman. 

For the last 15 years Gerry Grady, who owns Framlingham Taxis, has been journeying to the chateau LeLande in the centre of France to help owner Stephanie Jarvis restore the 16th century architectural marvel. 

Mr Grady said: "It is a working Chateau, we have people coming from Holland to our musical workshops — Stephanie is a trained soprano. We also have a lot of guests come for bed and breakfast."

Gerry Grady in front of the Chateau Le LeLande, which appears on Escape to the Chateau DIY, and in The Chateau Diaries

Mr Grady said the TV crews told him he "always has to be in Tartan, for the substantial Scottish fanbase". - Credit: Gerald Grady

The Chateau, which featured on Channel 4 reality series Escape to the Chateau DIY, is now the focus of a successor show, Chateau DIY, and in it's own YouTube Channel, the Chateau Diaries. 

"Most of the guests are from the UK, people who have seen the Chateau program and want to come and visit Lelande and meet with us." 

"They [Channel 4] were looking for people in the UK who had bought a chateau and wanted people to see how much it cost, the upkeep of a chateau and all the work we do ourself. They said we'd probably only be in the first series, but now we're filming the seventh series.

You may also want to watch:

"When I'm there I'll go to the boulangerie in the morning, I'll buy the croissants, the breakfast, I'm not a great cook, I don't work in the kitchen, but I'll help out serving.

"Mainly, I'm into maintenance, the DIY side. If something goes wrong with the electrics, the plumbing the decorating, that's when I'll step in.

Most Read

  1. 1 The places with the highest and lowest levels of Covid in Suffolk
  2. 2 Stu says: Six observations following Town's 2-2 draw at Cambridge
  3. 3 Four men arrested after man dies at Felixstowe lorry park
  1. 4 2,000 patients visit A&E because they are feeling depressed
  2. 5 Town get home draw in FA Cup First Round as ex-Blues head to Sudbury
  3. 6 Jailed in Suffolk: J Block gang members and man who attacked train station staff
  4. 7 North Stander: Nowhere near good enough at this stage of the season
  5. 8 'There's something missing in this team' - Town fans on draw at Cambridge
  6. 9 New fishmonger shop opens in Suffolk market town
  7. 10 US jets to practice flypast over Suffolk this morning

"I think that's why what we're filming at the moment is Stephanie making me an apartment."

Gerry and Stephanie from The Chateau Diaries, Escape to the Chateau DIY in front of a trap

Gerry and Stephanie have known each other for decades, moving to Framlingham together in 1983. - Credit: Gerald Grady

Mr Grady added: "Stephanie was born in Glasgow in 1975. My mother worked for her father, and I was brought up with them.

"We moved to Suffolk in 1983, when Stephanie's parents bought Cransford Hall, which used to be a boarding school. Both of her parents were psychiatric nurses, and when they took it over they made it into a nursing home. 

"Growing up, Stephanie had always been used to living in big buildings. She used to always say to me, 'one day we're going to live in a castle'.

"Stephanie's mother Isabelle is French, so she's Fluent in French, so she'd always been looking to buy a Chateau. She bought Le Leland in 2006, after looking at about 10 different ones.

"I've been going there the entire 15 years. Before the pandemic I'd go eight times in a year. I'm there about a month total every year and when they're filming they'll ask me to come down — I'll be there at Christmas."

The pandemic severely threatened the chateau, as all events and holiday business was lost, however, the growth of the Chateau Diaries YouTube channel enabled the business to continue through it.

"The Chateau Diaries has over 50 million views. Her Patreon supporters have really enabled us to do all the work that we want to do — at the moment we're hoping to reinstate the lake at the back."

He finished: "I'm recognised from the show/channel very often, mainly at airports, with lots of people asking for selfies — I stand out because I'm tiny. The other day at KFC there was this woman who couldn't stop staring!"


TV
Framlingham News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

An Apache from Wattisham Flying Station, pictured here arriving at the Suffolk Show in 2019

MoD warns Suffolk residents about night time Apache training exercise

Timothy Bradford

person
Tony and Beckie Bayliss have taken over The Maldon Grey in Great Cornard and given it a whole new look

Couple to bring 'family feel' to Sudbury pub

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
People in Suffolk and north Essex can now get their Covid vaccine booster

Covid vaccine boosters now available at walk in sessions

Timothy Bradford

person
Sone Aluko celebrates scoring his second goal at Cambridge.

Cambridge United vs Ipswich Town

Matchday Live: Live updates as Town take on Cambridge

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon