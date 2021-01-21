Best foot forward - are you in our gallery of fun runs around the area?
- Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant
On their marks! Here are some of the fun runners who have taken part in events over the years.
Our latest nostalgia gallery features several events from the 1980s, including a run which set out from Foxhall Stadium on the outskirts of Ipswich in 1980, Colchester Fun Run in 1982 and Woodbridge Fun Run in 1984.
More recent runs spotlighted here include the ever-popular Sudbury Fun Run, with memories of the 2000 event, Felixstowe Fun Run in 2001 and a fancy dress run round the playing fields at Claydon Primary School in 2007.
Did you take part in any of these events, and others held around the area?
As with so many other activities, numerous fun runs have had to be cancelled over the past year, but some have gone virtual with people running around their own home areas. And thousands of people are looking forward to the day when they can run together again.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
