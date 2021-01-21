Published: 6:00 PM January 21, 2021

Runners from Felixstowe and Walton United dominate the start of Felixstowe Fun Run in 2001 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

On their marks! Here are some of the fun runners who have taken part in events over the years.

A fancy dress fun round the playing fields at Claydon Primary School in 2007 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Our latest nostalgia gallery features several events from the 1980s, including a run which set out from Foxhall Stadium on the outskirts of Ipswich in 1980, Colchester Fun Run in 1982 and Woodbridge Fun Run in 1984.

Runners set off from the start line of the Colchester Fun Run in 1982 - Credit: Archant

More recent runs spotlighted here include the ever-popular Sudbury Fun Run, with memories of the 2000 event, Felixstowe Fun Run in 2001 and a fancy dress run round the playing fields at Claydon Primary School in 2007.

Woodbridge Fun Run in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

Did you take part in any of these events, and others held around the area?

Beaming faces at the start of a fun run from Foxhall Stadium, Ipswich in 1980 - Credit: Archant

As with so many other activities, numerous fun runs have had to be cancelled over the past year, but some have gone virtual with people running around their own home areas. And thousands of people are looking forward to the day when they can run together again.

All dressed up for the Chantry fun run in Ipswich in 1995 - Credit: Jamie Niblock/Archant

Sudbury Fun Run in 2000 - Credit: Andy Abbott/Archant

Wetherden and Haughley Fun Run in April 1993 - Credit: Archant



