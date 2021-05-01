News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
How did you celebrate Royal Wedding in 2011?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM May 1, 2021   
A fancy dress royal wedding party at Trimley St Mary Primary School

A fancy dress royal wedding party at Trimley St Mary Primary School - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Did you throw a party to celebrate the Royal Wedding in 2011?

Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School in Framlingham's fancy dress tea party

Pupils at Sir Robert Hitcham Primary School in Framlingham celebrated the royal wedding with a fancy dress tea party - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Our gallery features photographer Sarah Lucy Brown's photos of festivities around Suffolk which marked the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

Royal funday at the old Scout Hut, Claydon to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate

Royal fun day at the old Scout Hut, Claydon to celebrate the royal wedding of Prince William and Kate - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29, they posted a message on Twitter saying: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.

A flag in Allenby Road, Ipswich, on the day of the royal wedding in 2011

A flag in Allenby Road, Ipswich, on the day of the royal wedding in 2011 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family." 

The residents of James Boden Close in Felixstowe celebrated the royal wedding with a street party

The residents of James Boden Close in Felixstowe celebrated the royal wedding with a street party. Emma Ellis and organiser Carl Martin - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Back in 2011, that support was very much in the air as thousands of people around East Anglia gathered to celebrate.

Residents of Princes Street Felixstowe came out to celebrate the royal wedding with a street party.

Residents of Princes Street Felixstowe came out to celebrate the royal wedding with a street party. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Many held street parties to watch the royal couple exchange their vows at Westminster Abbey, while schools also held their own parties.

Tyler and Lizzie celebrating the royal wedding at Helmingham Primary School

Tyler and Lizzie celebrating the royal wedding at Helmingham Primary School - Credit: Archant

What are your memories of royal celebrations in Suffolk? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Felixstowe Harbour Master John White cycling to a street party on the day of the royal wedding 2011.

Felixstowe Harbour Master John White cycling to a street party on the day of the royal wedding in 2011 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Harvey and Billy in fancy dress at their royal wedding day at Trimley St Mary Primary School

Harvey and Billy in fancy dress at their royal wedding day at Trimley St Mary Primary School - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Royal Wedding party at St Nicholas Church in Felixstowe Ferry

A royal wedding party at St Nicholas Church in Felixstowe Ferry to celebrate the marriage of Kate and William - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant

Bethany in fancy dress at Trimley St Martin Primary School to celebrate the royal wedding

Bethany in fancy dress at Trimley St Martin Primary School to celebrate the royal wedding of Kate and William - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant


