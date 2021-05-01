Gallery
How did you celebrate Royal Wedding in 2011?
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown/Archant
Did you throw a party to celebrate the Royal Wedding in 2011?
Our gallery features photographer Sarah Lucy Brown's photos of festivities around Suffolk which marked the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton.
As the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Thursday, April 29, they posted a message on Twitter saying: "Thank you to everyone for the kind messages on our wedding anniversary.
"We are enormously grateful for the 10 years of support we have received in our lives as a family."
Back in 2011, that support was very much in the air as thousands of people around East Anglia gathered to celebrate.
You may also want to watch:
Many held street parties to watch the royal couple exchange their vows at Westminster Abbey, while schools also held their own parties.
What are your memories of royal celebrations in Suffolk? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 FA Youth Cup LIVE! Town through to the semis after beating Blades 3-2
- 2 Matchday Recap: Norwood brace ends Town goal drought in Swindon win
- 3 Last Jack Wills store in Suffolk set to close
- 4 They think it's all over... it very nearly is for Ipswich Town
- 5 Woman due in court over death of Charlotte, 22, in A12 crash
- 6 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked with Crewe forward
- 7 Why Suffolk is one of the best places for fish and chips in the UK
- 8 Woman killed in collision with car named as Penelope Coggan, 73
- 9 Ipswich Town 3 Sheffield United 2 Town win FA Youth Cup thriller and now face Liverpool in the semis
- 10 New TV drama with Timothy Spall starts filming in village