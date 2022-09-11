News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
In Pictures: King Charles III's visits to Suffolk

Author Picture Icon

Tom Swindles

Published: 9:00 AM September 11, 2022
King Charles III met with service personnel and their families during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station

King Charles III met with service personnel and their families during a visit to Wattisham Flying Station in 2013 - Credit: Archant

On Saturday, September 10, King Charles III was formally proclaimed as the nation's new sovereign following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The proclamation was made at St James's Palace in London.

Today, he will be proclaimed King in a series of ceremonies in the region starting in Ipswich at 1pm and a further 22 locations across the county from 3.30pm.

The Royal Family, and particularly the new King, have a strong relationship with Suffolk with dozens of visits over the years.

Here is a selection of pictures from times King Charles III visited Suffolk.

NEWSPrince Charles and Camilla visit Bury for the official opening of the new Cathedral tower.PI

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visit Bury St Edmunds for the official opening of the new Cathedral tower on July 22, 2005 - Credit: Phil Morley

NEWSPrince Charles and Camilla visit Bury for the official opening of the new Cathedral tower.PI

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla visit Bury St Edmunds for the official opening of the new Cathedral tower on July 22, 2005 - Credit: Phil Morley

Prince Charles arriving for a visit of Ipswich in 1983

Prince Charles arriving for a visit of Ipswich in 1983 - Credit: Archant

A young Prince Charles during a visit - my memory of where this is is vague although it may be Culfo

A young Prince Charles during a visit to Culford School in the west Suffolk countryside - Credit: Archant

EADT - WestPic Wendy Turner 22/7/10Prince Charles of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Army Air Corps,

King Charles III, Colonel-in-Chief, Army Air Corps, presented Afghanistan Campaign Medals to soldiers from 3 Regiment Army Air Corps in Bury St Edmunds on July 22, 2010 - Credit: Wendy Turner

Prince Charles chats to crowd on his visit to RAF Mildenhall in October 1982

Then Prince Charles chats to crowd on his visit to RAF Mildenhall in October 1982 - Credit: Archant

From The Archives Prince Charles talking to some youngsters on his visit to Stoke by Nayland J

King Charles III talking to some youngsters on his visit to Stoke by Nayland July 1991 - Credit: EADT Archive

Prince Charles also was given a tour around the Caribbean Association building and met many of the m

King Charles III was given a tour around the Caribbean Association building and met many of the members on his tour of Ipswich in 1983 - Credit: Archant

EADT - WestPic Wendy Turner 22/7/10Prince Charles of Wales, Colonel-in-Chief, Army Air Corps,

King Charles III, Colonel-in-Chief, Army Air Corps, presented Afghanistan Campaign Medals to soldiers from 3 Regiment Army Air Corps in Bury St Edmunds on July 22, 2010 - Credit: Wendy Turner

Prince Charles on a visit to Ipswich in July 1983

King Charles III, then Prince Charles, on a visit to Ipswich in July 1983 - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visiting Southwold.Photo: Nick ButcherCopy: Ha

The then Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visiting Southwold in 2008 - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall visiting Southwold.Prince Charles having a beer fr

King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla enjoying a drink from Adnams in Southwold in 2008 - Credit: Archant

The Prince of Wales, Prince Charles visiting Ipswich Town FC at portman Road to meet participants of

King Charles III visiting Portman Road, the home of Ipswich Town Football Club, where he was greeted by former players Richard Naylor and Gareth McAuley among others in 2008 - Credit: Archant

Hundreds of people turned out for the Royal couple's visit to Lavenham.Pic by Will Wright. 22/07/05

Hundreds of people turned out for the Royal couple's visit to Lavenham in July 2005 - Credit: Will Wright

Prince Charles at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds.

King Charles III at the Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds in 2010 - Credit: Archant


