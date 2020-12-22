Gallery

Published: 6:00 PM December 22, 2020 Updated: 9:41 AM December 23, 2020

Pupils performing in the St Mary's Primary School, Hadleigh, Nativity play entitled Are We Nearly There Yet?, in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Nativity plays are one of the most magical parts of Christmas, giving memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Loads of smiles from the children at the Small World kindergarten's Nativity play in Ipswich in 1998 - Credit: Archant

There's nothing quite like seeing the youngest members of your family dressing up to re-create the Christmas story, whatever role they are playing.

Children from the Green Wellie Nursery at Barrow on stage for their nativity play in December 1995 - Credit: Archant

Some plays take a traditional approach, while other productions are updated, but all have the same excitement for children and audience alike.

Woolpit Primary School's nativity play in December 1990 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at a selection of Nativities staged over the years around Suffolk by primary schools, playgroups and kindergartens.

Rushmere Hall School's nativity play in Ipswich in December 1995 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise someone you know, or even yourself as a youngster? And do you still remember your lines or the songs you sang as a child in your school or community group's Nativity play?

Cookley and Walpole Primary School's Nativity play in December 1998 - Credit: Archant

Horringer Sunday school's nativity play in December 1979 - Credit: Archant

The Humpty Dumpty playgroup Nativity play at Kesgrave Community Centre in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Elmsett School's Nativity play held in the village church, in December 1993 - Credit: Archant

Nativity competition winners at Whatfield School in December 1976 - Credit: Archant







