Gallery

Do you remember taking part in Nativity plays? See our nostalgic gallery

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM December 22, 2020    Updated: 9:41 AM December 23, 2020
Pupils performing in the St Mary's Primary School, Hadleigh, Nativity play entitled Are We Nearly There Yet?, in 2005

Pupils performing in the St Mary's Primary School, Hadleigh, Nativity play entitled Are We Nearly There Yet?, in 2005 - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Nativity plays are one of the most magical parts of Christmas, giving memories to treasure for a lifetime.

Loads of smiles from the children at the Small World kindergarten's Nativity play in Ipswich in 1998

Loads of smiles from the children at the Small World kindergarten's Nativity play in Ipswich in 1998 - Credit: Archant

There's nothing quite like seeing the youngest members of your family dressing up to re-create the Christmas story, whatever role they are playing.

Children from the Green Wellie Nursery at Barrow in Suffolk in their nativity play in December 1995

Children from the Green Wellie Nursery at Barrow on stage for their nativity play in December 1995 - Credit: Archant

Some plays take a traditional approach, while other productions are updated, but all have the same excitement for children and audience alike.

 Woolpit Primary School's nativity play in December 1990

Woolpit Primary School's nativity play in December 1990 - Credit: Archant

Today we are looking back at a selection of Nativities staged over the years around Suffolk by primary schools, playgroups and kindergartens.

Rushmere Hall School's nativity play in Ipswich in December 1995

Rushmere Hall School's nativity play in Ipswich in December 1995 - Credit: Archant

Do you recognise someone you know, or even yourself as a youngster? And do you still remember your lines or the songs you sang as a child in your school or community group's Nativity play?

Cookley and Walpole Primary School's Nativity play in December 1998

Cookley and Walpole Primary School's Nativity play in December 1998 - Credit: Archant

Email your memories to judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

Horringer Sunday school's nativity play in December 1979

Horringer Sunday school's nativity play in December 1979 - Credit: Archant

The Humpty Dumpty playgroup Nativity play at Kesgrave Community Centre in 2002

The Humpty Dumpty playgroup Nativity play at Kesgrave Community Centre in 2002 - Credit: Archant

Elmsett School's Nativity play held in the village church, in December 1993

Elmsett School's Nativity play held in the village church, in December 1993 - Credit: Archant

 Nativity competition winners at Whatfield School in Suffolk in December 1976

Nativity competition winners at Whatfield School in December 1976 - Credit: Archant



Suffolk

