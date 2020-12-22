Gallery
Do you remember taking part in Nativity plays? See our nostalgic gallery
Nativity plays are one of the most magical parts of Christmas, giving memories to treasure for a lifetime.
There's nothing quite like seeing the youngest members of your family dressing up to re-create the Christmas story, whatever role they are playing.
Some plays take a traditional approach, while other productions are updated, but all have the same excitement for children and audience alike.
Today we are looking back at a selection of Nativities staged over the years around Suffolk by primary schools, playgroups and kindergartens.
Do you recognise someone you know, or even yourself as a youngster? And do you still remember your lines or the songs you sang as a child in your school or community group's Nativity play?
