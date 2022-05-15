News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times

Procession marking Abbey's 1000th birthday draws crowds in Bury St Edmunds

Author Picture Icon

Michael Steward

Published: 5:15 PM May 15, 2022
Updated: 5:30 PM May 15, 2022
The grand procession in Bury's Abbey gardens

The grand procession in Bury's Abbey gardens - Credit: Archant

Spectators gathered in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to see a grand procession from the town's cathedral to the Abbey ruins. 

The procession, which echoed those staged in medieval times, took place on Sunday afternoon, with bishops, civic representatives, monks, nuns and ecumenical guests walking from St Edmundsbury Cathedral across Angel Hill and through the Abbey Gate. 

The cathedral choir in the procession

The cathedral choir in the procession - Credit: Archant

The procession ended at the Abbey ruins, beneath where countless pilgrims visited the body of St Edmund in its shrine during the Middle Ages.

The cathedral choir in the procession

The procession ended at the Abbey ruins crypt - Credit: Archant

The sculpture of a monk in the Abbey ruins crypt is the first in a series to mark 1,000 years since the founding of the Abbey of St Edmunds by King Canute. 

The procession heads through the Abbey gate

The procession heads through the Abbey gate - Credit: Archant

A number of special events are taking place throughout the year to mark the anniversary. 

The grand procession took place on Sunday afternoon

The grand procession took place on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Archant

The celebrations are being coordinated by Abbey 1000 C.I.C. - made up of different organisations in the town - alongside The Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership. 

The procession walks through the Abbey Gardens

The procession walks through the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Archant

For more information on the Abbey of St Edmunds 1,000th anniversary celebrations, click here

The sculpture at the Abbey ruins crypt

The sculpture at the Abbey ruins crypt - Credit: Archant

