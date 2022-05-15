Procession marking Abbey's 1000th birthday draws crowds in Bury St Edmunds

Spectators gathered in Bury St Edmunds at the weekend to see a grand procession from the town's cathedral to the Abbey ruins.

The procession, which echoed those staged in medieval times, took place on Sunday afternoon, with bishops, civic representatives, monks, nuns and ecumenical guests walking from St Edmundsbury Cathedral across Angel Hill and through the Abbey Gate.

The cathedral choir in the procession - Credit: Archant

The procession ended at the Abbey ruins, beneath where countless pilgrims visited the body of St Edmund in its shrine during the Middle Ages.

The procession ended at the Abbey ruins crypt - Credit: Archant

The sculpture of a monk in the Abbey ruins crypt is the first in a series to mark 1,000 years since the founding of the Abbey of St Edmunds by King Canute.

The procession heads through the Abbey gate - Credit: Archant

A number of special events are taking place throughout the year to mark the anniversary.

The grand procession took place on Sunday afternoon - Credit: Archant

The celebrations are being coordinated by Abbey 1000 C.I.C. - made up of different organisations in the town - alongside The Abbey of St Edmund Heritage Partnership.

The procession walks through the Abbey Gardens - Credit: Archant

For more information on the Abbey of St Edmunds 1,000th anniversary celebrations, click here.