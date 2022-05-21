News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 5:18 PM May 21, 2022
The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds returned to Holbecks Park on Saturday (May 21) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh Show has returned to Holbecks Park, with organisers believing that numbers are "very close to a record".

The show had been forced into a two-year break due to Covid but made a return this Saturday (May 21).

The only other time the show was forced to stop was during the Second World War.

Cow on show at Hadleigh Show 2022

Cows and horses were amongst the animals taking centre stage. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plenty of animals were on show in Hadleigh. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mia ride Halby. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mia and Halby. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The crowds flocked back to the town and were blessed with sunny and warm weather.

People of all ages and families were spotted amongst the crowds taking in shows, tasting the local food and drink on offer, and soaking up the atmosphere. 

This was the 181st running of the show, which dates back to the mid-19th century.

Treasurer of Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association, Charles Course, said implementing advanced ticket sales-only really helped the day run smoothly and will be something that the show continues in the future.

Freddie and Louise. The Hadleigh Show May 2022

Freddie and Louise enjoying the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horse rider at Hadleigh show 2022

The Hadleigh show has become a staple of the yearly calendar. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horse rider at the 2022 Hadleigh show

A variety of disciplines and competitions took place in the May sunshine. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Most Read

  1. 1 Severe delays on major Suffolk route after crash
  2. 2 'You have broken us!' - New cafe at Suffolk beauty spot on huge demand
  3. 3 Richest people in East Anglia revealed on Sunday Times Rich List
  1. 4 Police carry out 'pre-planned' operation in Felixstowe road
  2. 5 Plans to explore Dutch-style cycling network in Suffolk town
  3. 6 Double drink driver who killed Jennifer, 32, jailed six years and eight months
  4. 7 'I like his profile' - McKenna looking forward to working with Ndaba
  5. 8 Man exposes himself to two women on Thorpeness beach
  6. 9 Indiana Jones-inspired metal detectorist finds £65k Roman hoard
  7. 10 'Bonne Mania' made us all smile... it faded but we'll always have the memories

He added: "It's been great, it's worked fantastically, we've had a stunning turnout with a lot of people saying how pleased they are to come back to the show.

"We don't quite know the numbers we got at the moment but we are certainly very close to a record number of people.

"The weather has been just about perfect for it.

"We're really pleased to have support from the trade stands and the competitors that have brought their stock and horses to come and compete.

"All very positive feedback from the people here at the show.

"A lot of people are really pleased to be back seeing people and seeing friends.

Drink stalls at the 2022 Hadleigh show

There were plenty of drinks from local suppliers on offer at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tina Foulds from the jam shed. The Hadleigh Show May 2022

Tina Foulds from the jam shed, one of many local businesses attending the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Toby. The Hadleigh Show May 2022

Toby also enjoying the four-wheels! - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Grace. The Hadleigh Show May 2022

Grace testing out a quad bike, one of many vehicles on display at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sam Ablett and Sioban Marrson Cheese and Pie Man. The Hadleigh Show May 2022

Sam Ablett and Sioban Marrson Cheese and Pie Man. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Michelle and Charles Garnham Deep Kills Chocolate. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BO

Michelle and Charles Garnham Deep Kills Chocolate. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shelagh and Martin Smith Citron Presse. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shelagh and Martin Smith Citron Presse. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another youngster taking part in one of many competitions throughout the day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Young horse rider at The Hadleigh Show May 2022

There was competitions for all ages at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lucie Paul and Debbie Willis. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lucie Paul and Debbie Willis. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horses being judged at the Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A group of horses awaiting judgement from officials. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horse on show at The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

One horse getting an inspection from the judges. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horse being led around at the Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another competitor is led around the ring. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds at the Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The only other time the Hadleigh show had to be stopped was during the Second World War. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Horse and rider at the Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

A variety of different competitions took place in the sunshine. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chloe, Helen and Emily. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chloe, Helen and Emily. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Erin Deacon. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Erin Deacon. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aston and George Ridgewell. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aston and George Ridgewell. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harry Sinclair. The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harry Sinclair. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tractors on display at the Hadleigh Show May 2022

There were plenty of farm machinery and vehicles on display at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

The show is back after a two-year Covid inflicted absence. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sheep at the Hadleigh Show May 2022 PICTURE: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were plenty of sheep out and about at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

Clacton and Jaywick will be turned into giant playgrounds as part of the Beat the Street game

£1.5million project set to turn north Essex towns into giant gaming areas

Piers Meyler, Local Democracy Reporter

person
SET Saxmundham School has been downgraded from 'good' to 'inadequate'

School apologises for GCSE paper error as it falls to inadequate

Dominic Bareham

person
The number of assaults peaked at 462 the year before ‚Äì having almost doubled from 275 in 2014/15

Suffolk Live News

Man identified after dog walker threatened in Sudbury

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
EDITORIAL USE ONLY Ed Sheeran performing on stage at Boucher Road Playing Fields in Belfast. Picture

Ed Sheeran

'We are both in love' - Ed Sheeran announces birth of second daughter

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon