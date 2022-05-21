GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break

Gallery

Crowds returned to Holbecks Park on Saturday (May 21) - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh Show has returned to Holbecks Park, with organisers believing that numbers are "very close to a record".

The show had been forced into a two-year break due to Covid but made a return this Saturday (May 21).

The only other time the show was forced to stop was during the Second World War.

Cows and horses were amongst the animals taking centre stage. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Plenty of animals were on show in Hadleigh. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Mia and Halby. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The crowds flocked back to the town and were blessed with sunny and warm weather.

People of all ages and families were spotted amongst the crowds taking in shows, tasting the local food and drink on offer, and soaking up the atmosphere.

This was the 181st running of the show, which dates back to the mid-19th century.

Treasurer of Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association, Charles Course, said implementing advanced ticket sales-only really helped the day run smoothly and will be something that the show continues in the future.

Freddie and Louise enjoying the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The Hadleigh show has become a staple of the yearly calendar. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A variety of disciplines and competitions took place in the May sunshine. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

He added: "It's been great, it's worked fantastically, we've had a stunning turnout with a lot of people saying how pleased they are to come back to the show.

"We don't quite know the numbers we got at the moment but we are certainly very close to a record number of people.

"The weather has been just about perfect for it.

"We're really pleased to have support from the trade stands and the competitors that have brought their stock and horses to come and compete.

"All very positive feedback from the people here at the show.

"A lot of people are really pleased to be back seeing people and seeing friends.

There were plenty of drinks from local suppliers on offer at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Tina Foulds from the jam shed, one of many local businesses attending the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Toby also enjoying the four-wheels! - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Grace testing out a quad bike, one of many vehicles on display at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Sam Ablett and Sioban Marrson Cheese and Pie Man. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Michelle and Charles Garnham Deep Kills Chocolate. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Shelagh and Martin Smith Citron Presse. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another youngster taking part in one of many competitions throughout the day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There was competitions for all ages at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Lucie Paul and Debbie Willis. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A group of horses awaiting judgement from officials. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

One horse getting an inspection from the judges. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Another competitor is led around the ring. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The only other time the Hadleigh show had to be stopped was during the Second World War. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

A variety of different competitions took place in the sunshine. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Chloe, Helen and Emily. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Erin Deacon. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Aston and George Ridgewell. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harry Sinclair. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were plenty of farm machinery and vehicles on display at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

The show is back after a two-year Covid inflicted absence. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

There were plenty of sheep out and about at the show. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND



