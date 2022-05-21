Gallery
GALLERY: 'Stunning' turnout as Hadleigh Show returns after enforced break
- Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND
The Hadleigh Show has returned to Holbecks Park, with organisers believing that numbers are "very close to a record".
The show had been forced into a two-year break due to Covid but made a return this Saturday (May 21).
The only other time the show was forced to stop was during the Second World War.
The crowds flocked back to the town and were blessed with sunny and warm weather.
People of all ages and families were spotted amongst the crowds taking in shows, tasting the local food and drink on offer, and soaking up the atmosphere.
This was the 181st running of the show, which dates back to the mid-19th century.
Treasurer of Hadleigh Farmers Agricultural Association, Charles Course, said implementing advanced ticket sales-only really helped the day run smoothly and will be something that the show continues in the future.
He added: "It's been great, it's worked fantastically, we've had a stunning turnout with a lot of people saying how pleased they are to come back to the show.
"We don't quite know the numbers we got at the moment but we are certainly very close to a record number of people.
"The weather has been just about perfect for it.
"We're really pleased to have support from the trade stands and the competitors that have brought their stock and horses to come and compete.
"All very positive feedback from the people here at the show.
"A lot of people are really pleased to be back seeing people and seeing friends.