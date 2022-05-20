News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Hadleigh Show to wow crowds on return this weekend



Toby Lown

Published: 12:53 PM May 20, 2022
Suffolk Punches and heavy horses wowed the crowds in the grand parade at the 2019 Hadleigh Show

The Hadleigh show is returning after a two year Covid-inflicted absence. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

The Hadleigh show makes its return after a two-year Covid-inflicted absence this Saturday (May 21).

The show is taking place at Holbeck's Park, Hadleigh, and enters its 181st chapter with food, shopping, animals, art exhibitions, flower shows and displays among the attractions.  

The one-day event has become a staple of the town, dating back to the mid-19th century, and has only ever been halted once before, during the Second World War.

Speaking last month, show director Luke Burdall Goodchild said: “There’s so much happening – everything from people selling gin, to people selling pick-up trucks, country clothing, and furniture.

"We’ve got the local rugby club coming up, as well as gun dogs, archery, and motorcycle displays. There will also be a food hall full of delicacies, with lots of nice things to eat."

Hadleigh show director Luke Burdall Goodchild

Show director Luke Burdall Goodchild - Credit: Charlotte Bond

Ticket information:

Adults (16-64) - £18

Children (5-15) - £8

Seniors (65+) - £15

Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £45

Concession - £15

Tickets for the show must be bought in advance on the website which can be found here.





