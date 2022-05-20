Hadleigh Show to wow crowds on return this weekend
- Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown
The Hadleigh show makes its return after a two-year Covid-inflicted absence this Saturday (May 21).
The show is taking place at Holbeck's Park, Hadleigh, and enters its 181st chapter with food, shopping, animals, art exhibitions, flower shows and displays among the attractions.
The one-day event has become a staple of the town, dating back to the mid-19th century, and has only ever been halted once before, during the Second World War.
Speaking last month, show director Luke Burdall Goodchild said: “There’s so much happening – everything from people selling gin, to people selling pick-up trucks, country clothing, and furniture.
"We’ve got the local rugby club coming up, as well as gun dogs, archery, and motorcycle displays. There will also be a food hall full of delicacies, with lots of nice things to eat."
Ticket information:
Adults (16-64) - £18
Children (5-15) - £8
Seniors (65+) - £15
Family (2 adults and up to 3 children) - £45
Concession - £15
Tickets for the show must be bought in advance on the website which can be found here.