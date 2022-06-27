South Suffolk town pays tribute to military heroes

The people of Hadleigh have been paying tribute to military personnel as part of a week of celebrations marking Armed Forces Day.

Hadleigh businesses created displays, the armed forces day flag was flown at the war memorial, and the high street featured a mural saluting the forces.

Residents came out in force to support a community thanksgiving event in the market place, where Deputy Lieutenant Gareth Wilson received a salute from 75 service personnel representing every military detachment in Suffolk.

The people of Hadleigh came out in force to pay tribute to the armed forces. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

Following the event service personnel were invited to reception in the town hall and were given a gift bag made up of donations from local businesses, including Adnams.

Static Parade in Hadleigh Marketplace featuring local military detachments. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

Speaking about last week's celebrations, Hadleigh mayor, Gordon McLeod, said: “Many people in Hadleigh have a direct link to the Armed Forces community, through work, family, or friends, so it’s no surprise to see the warmth of support on display.

"The role of the Armed Forces in combat and in crises like the pandemic or supporting refugees from Ukraine can rarely have been so central in people’s thoughts."