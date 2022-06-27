News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

South Suffolk town pays tribute to military heroes

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 3:00 PM June 27, 2022
Flag raising ceremony at Wattisham Flying Station

Flag raising ceremony at Wattisham Flying Station (L-R Mary McLaren, Lee Holloway, Kathryn Grandon, Martyn Jones, Gordon McLeod, Councillor Mick Fraser.) - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

The people of Hadleigh have been paying tribute to military personnel as part of a week of celebrations marking Armed Forces Day.

Hadleigh businesses created displays, the armed forces day flag was flown at the war memorial, and the high street featured a mural saluting the forces.

Residents came out in force to support a community thanksgiving event in the market place, where Deputy Lieutenant Gareth Wilson received a salute from 75 service personnel representing every military detachment in Suffolk.  

Static Parade in Hadleigh Marketplace featuring local military detachments.

The people of Hadleigh came out in force to pay tribute to the armed forces. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

Following the event service personnel were invited to reception in the town hall and were given a gift bag made up of donations from local businesses, including Adnams.  

Static Parade in Hadleigh Marketplace featuring local military detachments.

Static Parade in Hadleigh Marketplace featuring local military detachments. - Credit: Babergh and Mid Suffolk District Councils

Speaking about last week's celebrations, Hadleigh mayor, Gordon McLeod, said: “Many people in Hadleigh have a direct link to the Armed Forces community, through work, family, or friends, so it’s no surprise to see the warmth of support on display.

"The role of the Armed Forces in combat and in crises like the pandemic or supporting refugees from Ukraine can rarely have been so central in people’s thoughts."

Hadleigh News

Don't Miss

A driver had his car seized after trying to avoid paying at Stansted Airport

Essex Police

Car seized as driver tries to avoid parking fees at Stansted Airport

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
Some two in five homes in Southwold are not permanently occupied

East Suffolk Council

Suffolk second home owners could face Airbnb ban under crackdown

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Bloomfields.Needham Market V Ware (Ryman league) on 05-04-2014 at Bloomfields, Needham Market, Suf

Football | Match Coverage

Matchday Live: Needham Market v Ipswich Town team news and updates

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Officers from Suffolk trading standards have advised people in Stowmarket about a door to door trade

Suffolk Live News

Rogue trader in white van visits homes in west Suffolk

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon