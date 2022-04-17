News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'Masters of matinee nostalgia' to grace Suffolk stage

Author Picture Icon

Toby Lown

Published: 9:00 AM April 17, 2022
HAPPY & GLORIOUS CAST

The show will be coming to the Regal as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations. - Credit: Neil Sands Productions

A nostalgic filled musical will hit the stage in Stowmarket in June as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Neil Sand's patriotic musical 'Happy and Glorious' will take audiences on a nostalgic trip down memory lane, which has led to many dubbing Neil Sand's Productions 'the masters of matinee nostalgia.' 

The performance will feature more than 60 songs, including music from the 1950s and 60s as well as show tunes and a flag waving finale in a tribute to the veterans of the armed forces.

HAPPY & GLORIOUS CAST

Neil himself will be joined by Babette Smith and Sophie Pinsent, who have previously performed on the West End. - Credit: Neil Sands Productions

Neil himself will be joined by Babette Smith and Sophie Pinsent, who have previously performed on the West End.

Neil Sands said: “I’m really looking forward to bringing our afternoon of patriotic nostalgia to The Regal as we always have such a great time there.”

More information and how to book tickets for the performance on Friday June 10 can be found here.

The Queen
Theatre
Stowmarket News
Suffolk

