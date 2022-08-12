35 more of Suffolk’s oldest surnames – is yours on the list?

If your family has a long heritage in Suffolk, chances are your surname goes back hundreds of years.

Many local surnames can actually be traced back to the Norman and pre-Norman era, with a lot of family names first recorded in the Domesday Book.

“The Domesday Book is the first census in this country, and it’s when we start seeing surnames being registered for the first time in a very big way. Gradually, through time, surnames became registered through a variety of ways in pipe rolls, Curia Regis rolls, the Hundred rolls, the Assize courts, land transactions, Royal Charters, and more,” explains local historian and surname expert Charlie Haylock

Here, Charlie has uncovered the origin of just a few more local surnames, beginning with the letter A or B, explaining their meanings and where they come from.

Suffolk historian and surname expert Charlie Haylock - Credit: Friends of Thurston Library

Albrey

“This surname was first recorded in 1086 in the Domesday Book as ‘AElberi’, and is an Anglo-Saxon

nickname for ‘elf’ or ‘noble king’. An elf was an Anglo-Saxon semi-god, and was much-revered.”

Alby

“First recorded in 1148 in the Gilbertine Houses records as ‘Albin’, this is a Norman-French name meaning ‘white’, either white-haired or very white in complexion.”

Aldous

“This surname was first recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Aldusa’, which is an Anglo-Saxon female name.”

Alecock

“This surname can be traced back to the Curia Regis Rolls in 1204, where it was recorded as ‘Alekok’, which is Anglo-Saxon for ‘beer tap’ or ‘son of Al’.”

Alfleet

“First recorded in 1222 in the Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘AElfled’, Alfleet is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘elf’ or ‘noble beauty’. An elf was an Anglo-Saxon semi-god, and was much revered.”

Allvey

“Originally recorded in 1095 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘AElfuuii’, this is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘elf’ or ‘noble beauty’. An elf was an Anglo-Saxon semi-god, and was much revered.”

Amass

“The surname ‘Amass’ can trace its roots back to 1221, where it was first recorded in the Suffolk Rotuli Hundredorum (The Hundred Rolls of Suffolk) as ‘Amis’, which was Norman-French for ‘friend’. ‘Amass’ is the Suffolk variation, while others like ‘Amiss’ are not.”

Anness

“‘Anness was first documented as ‘Anés’ and is Norman-French for ‘Agnes’.”

Arbon

“Going all the back to the Domesday Book of 1086, this was first recorded as ‘Arnbiorn’, stemming from the Viking-Danish name Arn Bjorn.”

Artist /Arters

“First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Artoys’, and is Norman-French, meaning ‘from Artois, France’. Other variations are not Suffolk.”

Ashman

“Going back to the Suffolk Rotuli Hundredorum of 1227, this was first recorded as ‘AEscmann’, and is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘sailor’ or ‘pirate’.”

Some surnames with Suffolk origins go all the back to the 1100s - is yours one of them? - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Baalam / Baalham / Balaam / Balam

“First recorded in 1568 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls, this surname literally means ‘from Baylham, Suffolk’.”

Bardwell / Bardwell

“This surname was first documented in 1190 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Berdewelle’ and means from Bardwell, Suffolk’.”

Baskett

“First recorded in 1191 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Basket’ this is the Norman French trade name for a ‘basket maker’.”

Battisford / Batisford / Batsford / Batesford

“Going all the way back to the Suffolk Feet of Fines (Decisions on land disputes) 1182, it simply means ‘from Battisford, Suffolk’.”

Bedingfield / Beddingfield

“First recorded in 1198 in the Suffolk Feet of Fines – see above – as ‘de Bedingfelde’, it simply means ‘from Bedingfield, Suffolk’.”

Block / Blok

“Going all the way back to 1199’s Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘Bloc’, it’s a trade name for someone who uses a block or blocker, such as a shoemaker or books.”

Bloomfield / Blomfield / Blomefield

“This surname was first recorded in 1207 in the Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘de Blunuill’, and is Norman-French, meaning ‘from Blonville sur Mer’. Although a Suffolk surname, it has become more widespread throughout East Anglia.”

Blowers

“First recorded in the 1189 Pipe Rolls as ‘le Blowerre’, it’s an Anglo-Saxon trade name /nickname, ‘blawere’, which means ‘hornblower’.”

Boggis

“This surname was first recorded in 1160 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Bogeys’, which is an Anglo-Saxon nickname meaning ‘to bluster’ or ‘brag like a young upstart and strut about’. The Angle pronunciation of Bogeys is ‘Boyish’.”

Bossom

“Dating back to The East Anglian OS of 1639, this name was written down as ‘Bosome’ and is the Suffolk dialect version of ‘Boatswain’, whose early recordings can be traced to Beccles, Suffolk.”

Botwright

“First recorded in 1469, the Suffolk Institute of Archaeology has this name down as ‘Botwright’, an Anglo-Saxon trade name for maker of boats, or a boatwright.”

Brewington

“This surname stems from a lost village or hamlet in Suffolk called Brewington.”

Brightwell

“First recorded in 1205 in the Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘Brictewell’, it literally means ‘from Brightwell, Suffolk’.”

Brummer

“First recorded in 1086 in Suffolk in the Domesday Book as ‘Brumerus’, it’s an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘Brown Fame’, meaning ‘some local dignitary or famous soldier, who either wore distinctive brown clothes, or had a dark complexion, or had a shock of brown hair and beard’.”

Brunwin

“This lastt name was first recorded in 1086 in the Suffolk Domesday Book as ‘Brunnuinus’, and is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘Brown Friend’ (‘brun’ ‘win’), much like the surname Brummer above.”

Brundish

“This first recording of this surname can be traced back to the 1327 Subsidy Rolls, a Robert Brundische, who hailed from Brundish.”

Buckledee

“A Suffolk name through and through, Buckledee can be traced back to one man in the 1700s just outside Hadleigh. Its meaning however is unknown.”

Buckles

“First recorded in 1327 in the Suffolk Subsidy Rolls as ‘Wymark Bokel’, it is a trade name/nickname for a buckle maker.”

Bugg / Buggs

“First recorded in 1169 in the Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Bugge’, it is an Anglo-Saxon nickname for ‘scarecrow’ or ‘hobgoblin’, and means ‘a scruffy person’.”

Bullard

“This surname waa first recorded in 1198 in the Suffolk Feet of Fines (decisions on land disputes) as ‘Buliard’, and was an Anglo-Saxon trade name for someone who worked in the bull yard, or someone who guarded the bulls.”

Bullett

“First recorded in 1194 in the Suffolk Curia Regis Rolls as ‘le Bulet’, it’s a Norman-French nickname for someone who is ‘round’ (boule)and ‘little’ (ett).”

Burward

“This surname dates back to the Suffolk Pipe Rolls of 1206 as ‘Burwardus’, and is an Anglo-Saxon name for a fort guard (Burgh Ward). In Suffolk, it is pronounced as ‘Burw'd’, and therefore, often written down as ‘Burwood’, as well as ‘Burward’.”

Buttrum / Bartrum

“First recorded in Suffolk in the 1086 Domesday Book as ‘Bertram’, it’s an Anglo-Saxon name meaning ‘Bright raven’, and is a nickname for someone with bright shiny black hair. There are other variations of the name, but these two are Suffolk.”

Byham / Byam

“This surname can be traced back to the 1202 Suffolk Pipe Rolls as ‘Biham’, and is Anglo-Saxon for someone who lives just outside the village, ‘by ham’.”