Cavalcade of memories, noise and smells at vehicle run

Gallery

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was a golden day for one of Suffolk's biggest attractions as it returned after a two-year absence to celebrate half a century and welcome huge crowds.

Like so many much-loved events, the 50th Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run had been missing during Covid but was back yesterday to celebrate its milestone and jog plenty of fond memories with its display of vehicles from yesteryear.

Robert Vassili with his Rolls Royce Silver Spur. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From the dawn of mass motoring in the early years of the 20th century to more modern models from just a few decades ago, there was plenty for all ages to enjoy.

Adrian Day in his 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers, the Ipswich Transport Museum, were delighted with the day which they described as a "cavalcade of colour, nostalgia, sound and smell".

Martin, Martin and Joe with their Penny Farthings - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When the run started in 1970, 35 vintage vehicles - almost all cars - took part.

Aaron Webb and Shaun Knights at the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Car Run - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yesterday 600 vintage and veteran cars, leisure vehicles, buses, coaches, military vehicles, and motorcycles, along with some ancient cycles and Sinclair C5s gathered in Christchurch Park to be admired before setting off for the seaside.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run 2022 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

During the afternoon the entrants lined up on Felixstowe prom and Undercliff Road West, attracting thousands of visitors.

Cars arriving at Christchurch Park for the rally - Credit: Julie Kemp

A dog enjoys the view in Christchurch park ahead of their run to Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Memories galore at the Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Run - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Ready for the trip to the seaside - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Luke Deal with his 1979 coach, named Barbara after his grandmother. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carolyn Hancock with her dog Marmite in front of her classic van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Classics from all ages of motoring were on display - Credit: Julie Kemp

Vehicles leaving Christchurch Park ready to spend the afternoon at Felixstowe - Credit: Julie Kemp



