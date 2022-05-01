News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Gallery

Cavalcade of memories, noise and smells at vehicle run

Author Picture Icon

Richard Cornwell

Published: 4:00 PM May 1, 2022
Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1st

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

It was a golden day for one of Suffolk's biggest attractions as it returned after a two-year absence to celebrate half a century and welcome huge crowds.

Like so many much-loved events, the 50th Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run had been missing during Covid but was back yesterday to celebrate its milestone and jog plenty of fond memories with its display of vehicles from yesteryear.

Robert Vassili with his Rolls Royce Silver Spur. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Robert Vassili with his Rolls Royce Silver Spur. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

From the dawn of mass motoring in the early years of the 20th century to more modern models from just a few decades ago, there was plenty for all ages to enjoy.

Adrian Day in his 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Adrian Day in his 1952 Chevrolet pickup truck. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Organisers, the Ipswich Transport Museum, were delighted with the day which they described as a "cavalcade of colour, nostalgia, sound and smell".

Martin, Martin and Joe with their Penny Farthings. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Martin, Martin and Joe with their Penny Farthings - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

When the run started in 1970, 35 vintage vehicles - almost all cars - took part.

Aaron Webb and Shaun Knights at the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Car Run.

Aaron Webb and Shaun Knights at the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Car Run - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Yesterday 600 vintage and veteran cars, leisure vehicles, buses, coaches, military vehicles, and motorcycles, along with some ancient cycles and Sinclair C5s gathered in Christchurch Park to be admired before setting off for the seaside.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1 2022

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run 2022 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

During the afternoon the entrants lined up on Felixstowe prom and Undercliff Road West, attracting thousands of visitors.

Cars arriving at Christchurch Park for the rally

Cars arriving at Christchurch Park for the rally - Credit: Julie Kemp

A dog enjoys the view in Christchurch park ahead of their run to Felixstowe.

A dog enjoys the view in Christchurch park ahead of their run to Felixstowe. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1st.

Memories galore at the Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Car Run - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1st.

Ready for the trip to the seaside - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1st.

Hundreds of vehicles took part in the Ipswich to Felixstowe Classic Vehicle Run on May 1 - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Luke Deal with his 1979 coach , named Barbara after his grandmother. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Luke Deal with his 1979 coach, named Barbara after his grandmother. - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carolyn Hancock with her dog Marmite in front of her classic van. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Carolyn Hancock with her dog Marmite in front of her classic van - Credit: Sarah Lucy Brown

Classics from all ages of motoring were on display

Classics from all ages of motoring were on display - Credit: Julie Kemp

Vehicles leaving Christchurch Park ready to spend the afternoon at Felixstowe

Vehicles leaving Christchurch Park ready to spend the afternoon at Felixstowe - Credit: Julie Kemp


Heritage
Felixstowe News
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

A new wine bar, 1975, is opening in Gobbitts Yard, Woodbridge

Food and Drink

New bar serving gourmet grazing platters opens in Woodbridge 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Ipswich Town striker James Norwood. Photo: Steve Waller

Football

'I can leave with my head held high' - Norwood announces his exit

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Karl Skoulding, 43, died after a stabbing in Bury St Edmunds on Tuesday.

Suffolk Constabulary

Police release picture of man, 43, stabbed to death in Bury St Edmunds

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
A Suffolk mum has been found guilty of child cruelty after her 14-week-old baby died

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk mum found guilty of neglect after baby daughter died sentenced

Johnny Amos

Author Picture Icon