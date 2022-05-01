Gallery
Cavalcade of memories, noise and smells at vehicle run
It was a golden day for one of Suffolk's biggest attractions as it returned after a two-year absence to celebrate half a century and welcome huge crowds.
Like so many much-loved events, the 50th Ipswich to Felixstowe Historic Vehicle Run had been missing during Covid but was back yesterday to celebrate its milestone and jog plenty of fond memories with its display of vehicles from yesteryear.
From the dawn of mass motoring in the early years of the 20th century to more modern models from just a few decades ago, there was plenty for all ages to enjoy.
Organisers, the Ipswich Transport Museum, were delighted with the day which they described as a "cavalcade of colour, nostalgia, sound and smell".
When the run started in 1970, 35 vintage vehicles - almost all cars - took part.
Yesterday 600 vintage and veteran cars, leisure vehicles, buses, coaches, military vehicles, and motorcycles, along with some ancient cycles and Sinclair C5s gathered in Christchurch Park to be admired before setting off for the seaside.
During the afternoon the entrants lined up on Felixstowe prom and Undercliff Road West, attracting thousands of visitors.