Child's play - are you in these holiday playscheme photos?
Did you have fun at holiday playschemes as a youngster?
Today we are looking back at some of the varied activities organised by these schemes over the years.
Photos here were taken around the area and range from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.
At spring and summer sessions in particular, the emphasis tends to be on outdoor play - weather permitting, of course.
Our gallery includes children playing in parks, using a giant ball, and getting soaked in energetic water fights.
But there are also some indoor activities - including "snow" falling at one summer playscheme in Eye.
Can you spot yourself having fun, or any family members or friends?
