News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Child's play - are you in these holiday playscheme photos?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM May 4, 2021   
Playscheme at Hadleigh High School from August 1995

A playscheme at Hadleigh High School from August 1995 - Credit: Archant

Did you have fun at holiday playschemes as a youngster?

Youngsters with the Ipswich YMCA summer playscheme enjoying themselves in Christchurch Park in 2002. 

Youngsters with the Ipswich YMCA summer playscheme enjoying themselves in Christchurch Park in 2002. - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the varied activities organised by these schemes over the years.

Ipswich YMCA holiday playscheme in July 1979

Ipswich YMCA holiday playscheme in July 1979 - Credit: Archant

Photos here were taken around the area and range from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

A YMCA holiday playscheme at Shotley in February 1989

A YMCA holiday playscheme at Shotley in February 1989 - Credit: Archant

At spring and summer sessions in particular, the emphasis tends to be on outdoor play - weather permitting, of course.

Playing ball at Glemsford holiday playscheme in August 1993

Playing ball at Glemsford holiday playscheme in August 1993 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes children playing in parks, using a giant ball, and getting soaked in energetic water fights.

Children having fun at Stowmarket Middle School playscheme in August 1980

Children having fun at Stowmarket Middle School playscheme in August 1980 - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

But there are also some indoor activities - including "snow" falling at one summer playscheme in Eye.

Youngsters at the Needham Market playscheme enjoy a water fight

Youngsters at the Needham Market playscheme enjoy a water fight in August 1990 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself having fun, or any family members or friends?

Most Read

  1. 1 Huge fire in scrapyard sees 11 fire engines descend on village
  2. 2 Suffolk hotel named as one of 'best places to eat by the sea'
  3. 3 See inside abandoned hotel with swimming pool as it goes up for auction
  1. 4 Two arrested after police block off street following threats
  2. 5 A14 Orwell Bridge monitored as weather warning remains
  3. 6 'Ipswich is a massive club' - Town appoint Premier League veteran Rolls as director of performance
  4. 7 How a popular Suffolk resort is gearing up for a bumper summer
  5. 8 Fuller Flavour: Brilliant young Blues do us proud, plus my pick for Player of the Season
  6. 9 Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Sears set for U's return
  7. 10 See inside a nuclear reactor - we take behind the scenes trip to Sizewell B

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Snow in August at Hartismere playscheme at Eye in 2006

Snow in August at Hartismere playscheme at Eye in 2006 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant


Nostalgia
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Fitzroy Street in Newmarket is closed while emergency roadworks are carried out.

A12 to close overnight in June with 18-mile diversion

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook celebrates the win over Swindon Town

'There will be no days off or big holidays' - Cook on 2-1 win at Swindon

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The government has revealed how many Covid-19 cases there were in the seven days leading up to Wedne

Coronavirus

Coronavirus cases rise in East Suffolk

Mariam Ghaemi

Author Picture Icon
James Norwood shields the ball at Swindon Town

Football

'It will shock a few people... but things get twisted' - Norwood on Town...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus