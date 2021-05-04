Published: 6:00 PM May 4, 2021

A playscheme at Hadleigh High School from August 1995 - Credit: Archant

Did you have fun at holiday playschemes as a youngster?

Youngsters with the Ipswich YMCA summer playscheme enjoying themselves in Christchurch Park in 2002. - Credit: Jerry Turner/Archant

Today we are looking back at some of the varied activities organised by these schemes over the years.

Ipswich YMCA holiday playscheme in July 1979 - Credit: Archant

Photos here were taken around the area and range from the 1970s through to the early 2000s.

A YMCA holiday playscheme at Shotley in February 1989 - Credit: Archant

At spring and summer sessions in particular, the emphasis tends to be on outdoor play - weather permitting, of course.

Playing ball at Glemsford holiday playscheme in August 1993 - Credit: Archant

Our gallery includes children playing in parks, using a giant ball, and getting soaked in energetic water fights.

Children having fun at Stowmarket Middle School playscheme in August 1980 - Credit: Archant

But there are also some indoor activities - including "snow" falling at one summer playscheme in Eye.

Youngsters at the Needham Market playscheme enjoy a water fight in August 1990 - Credit: Archant

Can you spot yourself having fun, or any family members or friends?

Snow in August at Hartismere playscheme at Eye in 2006 - Credit: Owen Hines/Archant



