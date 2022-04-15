Horrible Histories author pens book about Suffolk's grotty past

Terry Deary has sold more than 25 million copies of his books worldwide - Credit: West Suffolk Council

The renowned author and creator of the Horrible Histories stories has penned a book celebrating Suffolk's grotty past for a Bury St Edmunds museum.

Terry Deary, who has sold more than 25 million copies of his books in over 40 languages, has written the book especially for Moyse's Hall Museum.

In the book — Terry Deary's Terrible Tales of Moyse's Hall Museum — the author uses both real and imagined characters to explore the history behind Suffolk tales such as The Red Barn Murder, the Gibbet Cage, Witchcraft, St Edmund, Mary Tudor, the Battle of Fornham, and more.

Terry Deary's Terrible Tales book has been launched - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Eight short stories by Mr Deary, along with extra pieces written by the museum’s curatorial team, have been illustrated by Suffolk-based artist Glenn Pickering.

Mr Deary launched the book himself with a series of sold-out events at Moyse’s Hall on Saturday, April 9.

The famous author already has links with Moyse’s Hall Museum having written about the Red Barn Murder for 40 years, and has even previously performed as killer William Corder on stage.

Horrible Histories creator Terry Deary signs copies of his book at Moyse's Hall Museum - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Mr Deary, said: “I am passionate about the importance of museums and interpreting local history in the most accessible way.

"I have always been fascinated by these historical events and I really look forward to bringing them to life for visitors to Moyse’s Hall.”

Terry Deary speaks to museum visitors in Bury St Edmunds - Credit: West Suffolk Council

Jo Rayner, portfolio holder for leisure, culture and community hubs for West Suffolk Council, which runs Moyse's Hall Museum, said: “We are really pleased to see Terry Deary back at Moyse’s Hall Museum working with us and helping to find new and engaging ways to bring history alive.

"He changed everything for teachers and museums, as he told history as it was, through the pages of his books you could imagine the sites and smell the yuck and gore.

"He told history in a non-static way, rather than learning dates and a list of ‘great’ people, he introduced us to their periods of history through their foibles, faults, and silly actions; he made them human.

"It has been a real treat working with someone who inspired and continues to inspire so many of us in our love of history. We hope this encourages even more people to visit Moyse’s Hall and find out more about Suffolk history.”