East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Jamie, 14, leads successful fundraiser in memory of his dad

Toby Lown

Published: 4:31 PM May 22, 2022
Jamie Small

Young charity fundraiser Jamie Small. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Young charity fundraiser Jamie Small has led another event to raise money for charities close to his heart following the loss of his dad in 2016.

Fourteen-year-old Jamie arranged the fun day at Woodbridge Town Football Club to raise awareness and funds for three charities - Scotty's Little Soldiers, Hidden Warriors and SSAFA.

The charities helped Jamie after his dad, Corporal Christopher Small, took his own life at the age of 44 after struggling to adapt outside of the army, following 21 years of service in the Royal Logistical Corps.

The charity fun day on Sunday May 22 included a Military Veterans vs England Supporters' Club football match, live music and a BBQ, as well as various stalls and entertainment for all ages.

Speaking in the run-up to the event, Jamie said: "Mental health is so important because we can all suffer.

"Someone might be feeling absolutely amazing one minute, then the next they’re just feeling the worst they’ve ever felt.

"I’m doing my charity fun day because I want to draw attention to the charities that have helped me over the years and give something back."

Speaking from the event, Jamie's mum, Mandy Small, said: “It’s amazing, I’d say there’s probably been 200-300 through the gates. 

Jamie with his mum, Mandy.

Jamie with his mum, Mandy. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

“It’s what makes all the difference for us, to know that people support him and have got his back. Jamie’s walking around with a massive grin on his face. 

“What he wants to do is raise awareness and that’s happening today so he’s absolutely thrilled and very thankful for all the support. 

“It’s going really well! It’s a beautiful day, we couldn’t ask for better weather. 

“He’s defiantly catered for all ages, there’s live music, inflatables, tombolas, and motorbikes. There’s a huge range of people that have come, right from the young to the very old. 

“It makes a huge difference to the charities as well; it's Jamie’s big thing that he wants to be able give back to them and with the support of the local community he’s been able to do that today.” 

A link to Jamie's fundraising page can be found here.

Live music at Jamie's fun day

There was live music on offer at Jamie's fun day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Superheroes at the charity event

There was also entertainment for all ages at the event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowd of people at the event.

Jamie's mum estimated that 200-300 turned up to support Jamie's event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Motorbikes at Jamie's fun day

A selection of the motorbikes at Jamie's event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bike and Jamie Small

Jamie on-board one of the bikes that turned up to his charity event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Bikes at Jamie's charity event.

More of the bikes at Jamie's fun day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Children dressed up at Jamie's fun day.

Jamie made sure that there was entertainment for all ages. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Framlingham cadets.

Framlingham cadets attended the fun day too. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Norfolk and Suffolk 4x4 responders group.

Norfolk and Suffolk 4x4 responders group. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jasmine Bailey and Hope enjoying the fun day.

Jasmine Bailey and Hope enjoying the fun day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Live performer at Jamie's fun day

More of the live music on offer at the charity fun day. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harper Smith catching bubbles.

Harper Smith catching bubbles. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Harper and Richard Smith.

Harper and Richard Smith. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Crowds at Woodbridge Town for Jamie's fun day

The crowds enjoyed sunny, warm weather throughout the event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Action from the military veterans vs England Supporters Club match

Action from the military veterans vs England Supporters Club match. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Amelia and Lily.

Amelia and Lily. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Jamie's fun day at Woodbridge football club

There was a variety of activities on offer at the event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Brian and Anne demonstrate knife throwing.

Brian and Anne demonstrate knife throwing. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND

Knife throwing at the event

There was even knife throwing at the event. - Credit: CHARLOTTE BOND


Charity Fundraiser
Woodbridge News

