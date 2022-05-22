Jamie, 14, leads successful fundraiser in memory of his dad

Gallery

Young charity fundraiser Jamie Small has led another event to raise money for charities close to his heart following the loss of his dad in 2016.

Fourteen-year-old Jamie arranged the fun day at Woodbridge Town Football Club to raise awareness and funds for three charities - Scotty's Little Soldiers, Hidden Warriors and SSAFA.

The charities helped Jamie after his dad, Corporal Christopher Small, took his own life at the age of 44 after struggling to adapt outside of the army, following 21 years of service in the Royal Logistical Corps.

The charity fun day on Sunday May 22 included a Military Veterans vs England Supporters' Club football match, live music and a BBQ, as well as various stalls and entertainment for all ages.

Speaking in the run-up to the event, Jamie said: "Mental health is so important because we can all suffer.

"Someone might be feeling absolutely amazing one minute, then the next they’re just feeling the worst they’ve ever felt.

"I’m doing my charity fun day because I want to draw attention to the charities that have helped me over the years and give something back."

Speaking from the event, Jamie's mum, Mandy Small, said: “It’s amazing, I’d say there’s probably been 200-300 through the gates.

“It’s what makes all the difference for us, to know that people support him and have got his back. Jamie’s walking around with a massive grin on his face.

“What he wants to do is raise awareness and that’s happening today so he’s absolutely thrilled and very thankful for all the support.

“It’s going really well! It’s a beautiful day, we couldn’t ask for better weather.

“He’s defiantly catered for all ages, there’s live music, inflatables, tombolas, and motorbikes. There’s a huge range of people that have come, right from the young to the very old.

“It makes a huge difference to the charities as well; it's Jamie’s big thing that he wants to be able give back to them and with the support of the local community he’s been able to do that today.”

A link to Jamie's fundraising page can be found here.

