Check these junior chess photos - can you spot yourself?
Were you a chess enthusiast as a youngster? You might see yourself battling over a board in our gallery.
Chess has recently seen a surge in popularity in the wake of hit Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit. The show tells the story of a young girl in a 1950s orphanage, who reveals an amazing talent for the game.
But it has also been a much-loved pastime over the years, with players showing their skills at tournaments around Suffolk and Essex.
The expressions on the young chess players' faces in these photos show just how much concentration the game takes - while still being great fun too.
Chess is an ancient game. Although its exact origins are unknown, early forms originated in India around the 6th century AD.
Its popularity has endured through the centuries, and battles between some of the most famous grandmasters even inspired the Tim Rice musical Chess.
If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
