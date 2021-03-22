News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Lifestyle > Heritage

Check these junior chess photos - can you spot yourself?

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 6:00 PM March 22, 2021   
Kyson School Woodbridge chess winners, June 1993

Jubilation for Kyson School chess winners in Woodbridge, in June 1993 - Credit: Archant

Were you a chess enthusiast as a youngster? You might see yourself battling over a board in our gallery.

Under 12s competing in the Ipswich Junior Chess Championships at Copleston High School, Ipswich, in 2002

Under 12s competing in the Ipswich Junior Chess Championships at Copleston High School, Ipswich, in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Chess has recently seen a surge in popularity in the wake of hit Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit. The show tells the story of a young girl in a 1950s orphanage, who reveals an amazing talent for the game.

A Junior Chess tournament in Bury St Edmunds in March 1987

A Junior Chess tournament in Bury St Edmunds in March 1987 - Credit: Archant

But it has also been a much-loved pastime over the years, with players showing their skills at tournaments around Suffolk and Essex.

The Junior Chess Championship at Copleston High School in Ipswich in 2002

The Junior Chess Championship at Copleston High School in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

The expressions on the young chess players' faces in these photos show just how much concentration the game takes - while still being great fun too.

A Junior Chess Tournament in Ipswich in 1989

A Junior Chess Tournament in Ipswich in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Chess is an ancient game. Although its exact origins are unknown, early forms originated in India around the 6th century AD.

Colchester Boys High School chess team reached the finals of the Independent School chess championships in May 1995

Colchester Boys High School chess team reached the finals of the Independent School chess championships in May 1995 - Credit: Archant

Its popularity has endured through the centuries, and battles between some of the most famous grandmasters even inspired the Tim Rice musical Chess.

West Suffolk Junior Chess tournament at King Edward School, Bury St Edmunds in March 1984

West Suffolk Junior Chess tournament at King Edward School, Bury St Edmunds in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Junior Chess Championships at Stowmarket High Schoolin May 1999

Suffolk Junior Chess Championships at Stowmarket High School in May 1999 - Credit: Archant

Junior Chess at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in February 1989

Junior Chess at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in February 1989 - Credit: Archant

The Under 18s chess tournament at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds in March 1979

The Under 18s chess tournament at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds in March 1979 - Credit: Archant

If these photos bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Most Read

  1. 1 Six arrests and 83 suspected stolen dogs seized after police raid
  2. 2 What can you do from March 29 as more lockdown restrictions ease?
  3. 3 Covid rates above national average in Ipswich, with small rises in other areas
  1. 4 Line of Duty is back... but did you know the Ipswich Town link?
  2. 5 Look inside: Aldeburgh seafront home, just three metres wide, on market for £850,000
  3. 6 Cigarettes stolen in overnight break-ins at north Suffolk Co-op stores
  4. 7 Communist Party returns to field candidates in Suffolk elections
  5. 8 When do clocks go forward in 2021 - and what's the reason?
  6. 9 Fuller Flavour: The ten players I think Town should keep for next season
  7. 10 Police try to identify owners of 83 suspected stolen dogs seized in raid
Nostalgia
Suffolk
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Sophie Hermann in the first episode of Made in Chelsea

TV

Made in Chelsea stars filming in Suffolk

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Mason Worsfold-Gregg on the site of the farm at Allonsfield House nursing home in Campsea Ashe, Suffolk

Suffolk care home sets up farm to help people living with dementia

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Manager Paul Cook at Portsmouth

'Mentally we are not as strong as we should be' - Cook on 2-1 defeat at...

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
The Covid-19 vaccination centre gets up and running at Trinity Park in Ipswich.Credit-Sonya Duncan

Covid rates increase slightly in parts of Suffolk and north Essex

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus