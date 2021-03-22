Published: 6:00 PM March 22, 2021

Jubilation for Kyson School chess winners in Woodbridge, in June 1993 - Credit: Archant

Were you a chess enthusiast as a youngster? You might see yourself battling over a board in our gallery.

Under 12s competing in the Ipswich Junior Chess Championships at Copleston High School, Ipswich, in 2002 - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Chess has recently seen a surge in popularity in the wake of hit Netflix drama The Queen’s Gambit. The show tells the story of a young girl in a 1950s orphanage, who reveals an amazing talent for the game.

A Junior Chess tournament in Bury St Edmunds in March 1987 - Credit: Archant

But it has also been a much-loved pastime over the years, with players showing their skills at tournaments around Suffolk and Essex.

The Junior Chess Championship at Copleston High School in Ipswich in 2002 - Credit: James Fletcher/Archant

The expressions on the young chess players' faces in these photos show just how much concentration the game takes - while still being great fun too.

A Junior Chess Tournament in Ipswich in 1989 - Credit: Archant

Chess is an ancient game. Although its exact origins are unknown, early forms originated in India around the 6th century AD.

Colchester Boys High School chess team reached the finals of the Independent School chess championships in May 1995 - Credit: Archant

Its popularity has endured through the centuries, and battles between some of the most famous grandmasters even inspired the Tim Rice musical Chess.

West Suffolk Junior Chess tournament at King Edward School, Bury St Edmunds in March 1984 - Credit: Archant

Suffolk Junior Chess Championships at Stowmarket High School in May 1999 - Credit: Archant

Junior Chess at the County Upper School in Bury St Edmunds in February 1989 - Credit: Archant

The Under 18s chess tournament at West Suffolk College in Bury St Edmunds in March 1979 - Credit: Archant

