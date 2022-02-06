News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Get outdoors at events at historic Suffolk hall

Richard Cornwell

Published: 7:00 PM February 6, 2022
Suffolk's Kentwell Hall is home to some of the region's most stunning grounds and gardens

Historic Kentwell Hall has outdoor events this month - Credit: Getty Images

Tudor mansion Kentwell Hall is staging outdoor events this month as the attraction gets its year under way.

For half-term, there will be family Wellie Walks and Nature Trails - promising a fun outdoor adventure and a chance to explore the extensive grounds of the hall, near Long Melford.

The walks and trails will be on from February 12 to February 27 from 11am to 3pm with muddy paths and puddles galore and lots of signs of spring to discover.

Thousands of snowdrops at Kentwell Hall. Picture: GREGG BROWN

There are thousands of snowdrops at Kentwell Hall. - Credit: Gregg Brown

There will be more signs of spring to discover too at the hall's Snowdrop Days between February 12 and March 13, again 11am to 3pm.

The gardens, which have been developed over 600 years and include a wealth of special features, are well known for their fine displays of snowdrops at the end of each winter with the Shrubbery and Back Wood carpeted with the tiny white flowers and pockets of aconites, along with winter-scented plants such as mahonia and hellebore.

Bookings can be made online for both events. Refreshments will be available but the house will not be open.

