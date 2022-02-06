Historic Suffolk attraction set to be carbon-free this year

One of Suffolk's most important historic attractions is aiming this year to reach net zero carbon.

Grade-two listed Leiston Long Shop Museum - housed in the former Garrett engineering factory, the world’s first purpose-built assembly line building - has been driving down its carbon footprint for some time, and is now within clear sight of the net zero milestone

SHARE Museums East has awarded The Long Shop Museum a grant to help it to focus on the devilish detail that will get it to its target.

Recent work with Groundwork East and the Carbon Charter has ratified this progress, and revealed how further improvements in efficiency and sustainability can be made. It is this work that the new grant will fund.

Museum manager, Fraser Hale said: "The Long Shop Museum is well aware of its environmental responsibilities, and has worked hard to deliver change. Adopting renewable energy supplies, LED lighting, and heat pumps helped to deliver the larger gains, now we need to go the extra mile, such as switching to e-coal in our steam engines, and sequestration schemes for the few kilogrammes of carbon that we can’t eliminate.

"This is where the independent assessment and certification offered, respectively, by Groundwork East and the Carbon Charter pays dividends, helping us to identify the challenges and to understand our options.’

‘SHARE Museums East has always punched above its weight in supporting the museum sector in East Anglia. This grant is just the latest in an impressive record of leading by example, of providing training and funding, and of always being a source of sound, timely advice, We’re very grateful for all of their support."