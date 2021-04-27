Majorette memories - did you twirl a baton? See our gallery
- Credit: John Kerr/Archant
Did you march with a majorette troupe as a youngster, or cheer on a family member?
Today we're looking back at some of the baton-twirling performances which have entertained crowds at events around Suffolk over the decades.
Although it's clear to see that majorettes have a lot of fun, it's also hard work to get the moves quite right.
It's believed majorettes' moves may have originally derived from carnival dances in the Rhineland.
Baton twirling started to spread around US during the 1950s and 60s, and an increasing number of majorette troupes were founded in the UK by the 1980s.
The Silver Spinners were the first troupe to be formed in Ipswich, in 1982.
Can you spot any familiar faces in our Days Gone By gallery?
If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk
To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.
Most Read
- 1 Primary school closes for 'circuit breaker' after coronavirus outbreak
- 2 'I think he would destroy League One!' - Could Ipswich co-owner tempt Didier Drogba out of retirement?
- 3 Warning after spate of 'DHL parcel delivery' text scams
- 4 Man suffers potentially life-changing injuries in cycling accident
- 5 Brett Johnson on Paul Cook, transfer window plans and his Premier League tattoo pledge
- 6 Family pay tribute to 'talented' Leiston artist who died in crash
- 7 Attempted murder arrest as woman found with stab wounds in Nacton
- 8 70 vehicles stopped in day of action to 'disrupt' criminals
- 9 First look at second phase of Notcutts garden centre revamp plans
- 10 Friend of alleged murder victim describes events on night of her death