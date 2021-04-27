News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Majorette memories - did you twirl a baton? See our gallery

Author Picture Icon

Judy Rimmer

Published: 7:00 PM April 27, 2021   
Felixstowe Technotronics Majorettes in 2003, after doing well in a national competition

Felixstowe Technotronics Majorettes in 2003, after doing well in a national competition - Credit: John Kerr/Archant

Did you march with a majorette troupe as a youngster, or cheer on a family member?

Silver Spinners majorettes pictured with their trophies in Ipswich, in April 1990

Silver Spinners majorettes pictured with their trophies in Ipswich, in April 1990 - Credit: Archant

Today we're looking back at some of the baton-twirling performances which have entertained crowds at events around Suffolk over the decades.

Starlite Express Majorettes at Bury St Edmunds in March 1994

Starlite Express Majorettes at Bury St Edmunds in March 1994 - Credit: Archant

Although it's clear to see that majorettes have a lot of fun, it's also hard work to get the moves quite right.

Essex Majorettes at the Salute to Youth March held in Sudbury in September 1981

Essex Majorettes at the Salute to Youth March held in Sudbury in September 1981 - Credit: Archant

It's believed majorettes' moves may have originally derived from carnival dances in the Rhineland.

Majorettes at the RSPCA in Martlesham in July 1985

Majorettes at the RSPCA in Martlesham in July 1985 - Credit: Archant

Baton twirling started to spread around US during the 1950s and 60s, and an increasing number of majorette troupes were founded in the UK by the 1980s.

Majorettes entertain the crowds during Stowmarket Carnival in 2004

Majorettes entertain the crowds during Stowmarket Carnival in 2004 - Credit: Archant

The Silver Spinners were the first troupe to be formed in Ipswich, in 1982. 

Can you spot any familiar faces in our Days Gone By gallery?

Ipswich Majorettes at Cliff Lane Street Fair in 1999

Ipswich Majorettes at Cliff Lane Street Fair in 1999 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

If these pictures bring back memories, email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk

To order copies of photos, visit our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.

Suffolk Royals Tiny Tots at a Majorette Fun Day at Langer Park, Felixstowe in 2003

Suffolk Royals Tiny Tots at a Majorette Fun Day at Langer Park, Felixstowe in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant

Destiny at a Majorette Fun Day at Langer Park, Felixstowe in 2003

Destiny at a Majorette Fun Day at Langer Park, Felixstowe in 2003 - Credit: Lucy Taylor/Archant


