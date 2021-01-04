Published: 6:00 PM January 4, 2021

Gerry and the Pacemakers performing at the Ipswich Regent in April 1992 - Credit: Archant

As tributes are paid to 1960s music legend Gerry Marsden, do you remember seeing Gerry and the Pacemakers on stage in Suffolk?

Gerry and the Pacemakers were on the bill with The Beatles at Ipswich Gaumont in May 1963 - Credit: Archant

The music world is mourning the loss of the much-loved Liverpool singer, known for hits such as You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Across the Mersey, who has died aged 78 after a short illness.

Gerry and his band appeared in Suffolk multiple times over the years.

In May 1963, they were on the same bill as The Beatles for the Fab Four's first concert at the Ipswich Gaumont (now the Regent), together with Roy Orbison and several other top acts.

A file photo of Gerry Marsden in 1968 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

Ipswich promoter Barry Dye formed a friendship with Gerry and has fond memories of the singer.

"It's very sad news. He was a lovely man and such good company," he said.

Barry booked Gerry for performances at the Inn on the Park in Jersey, and remembers spending a long evening chatting and sharing a drink with him after a show.

"I don't know what time we eventually got to bed - we shouldn't have stayed up so late because we both had flights the next morning," he said.

Gerry and the Pacemakers visited Seaman’s Dairy in Knightsdale Road, Ipswich, while they were appearing in Babes in the Wood at the Gaumont Theatre in January 1964. Gerry sang to the ladies while the band helped the staff. - Credit: Archant

"At the airport the next day, he was the first person to call me 'Baz' - that has always stuck in my mind."

Barry also went backstage to catch up with Gerry when he performed in Ipswich in more recent years.

Sixties pop stars often starred in panto, and Gerry and the Pacemakers appeared in the pantomime Babes in the Wood at Ipswich Gaumont in December 1963 to January 1964.

During their stay in town, they visited Seaman’s Dairy in Knightsdale Road, much to the excitement of the staff.

Gerry Marsden leaping over his supporting Pacemakers in 1964 - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images

The band also topped the bill at the Marina Theatre, in Lowestoft, in November 1963.

On that night, they were supported by The Ramblers, made up of musicians from the Lowestoft and Beccles area.

Other visits to the area included a concert at the Ipswich Regent in 1992 and more recent gigs with the star-studded Sixties Gold Tour.

Gerry announced he would stop touring after the 2017 tour, which visited Ipswich in October that year, saying at the time: "I’m doing this one last tour as a thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting us for all these years."

The Beatles made their first appearance at the Gaumont Theatre, Ipswich in May 1963, on the same tour as Gerry and the Pacemakers - Credit: Archant

A ticket for Gerry and the Pacemakers' concert at the Royal Hotel Ballroom in Lowestoft in 1963 - Credit: Archant

A file photo dated April 20 2009 of Gerry Marsden on board the Mersey ferry. - Credit: PA Wire/PA Images



