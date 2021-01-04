Did you see 60s legends Gerry and the Pacemakers on stage in Suffolk?
- Credit: Archant
As tributes are paid to 1960s music legend Gerry Marsden, do you remember seeing Gerry and the Pacemakers on stage in Suffolk?
The music world is mourning the loss of the much-loved Liverpool singer, known for hits such as You'll Never Walk Alone and Ferry Across the Mersey, who has died aged 78 after a short illness.
Gerry and his band appeared in Suffolk multiple times over the years.
In May 1963, they were on the same bill as The Beatles for the Fab Four's first concert at the Ipswich Gaumont (now the Regent), together with Roy Orbison and several other top acts.
Ipswich promoter Barry Dye formed a friendship with Gerry and has fond memories of the singer.
"It's very sad news. He was a lovely man and such good company," he said.
You may also want to watch:
Barry booked Gerry for performances at the Inn on the Park in Jersey, and remembers spending a long evening chatting and sharing a drink with him after a show.
"I don't know what time we eventually got to bed - we shouldn't have stayed up so late because we both had flights the next morning," he said.
Most Read
- 1 The Suffolk schools delaying re-opening for the start of term
- 2 All we know as Suffolk schools set to re-open
- 3 All north Essex primary schools to stay CLOSED for start of term
- 4 Man left for dead in layby after serious attack
- 5 Six more primary schools to remain shut temporarily amid Covid confusion
- 6 First glimpse of plans for up to 2,600 homes on town outskirts
- 7 Police probe after three deer shot and killed
- 8 Primary school to remain shut as Covid infection rates 'spiral'
- 9 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
- 10 New 'beach hut village' and activity park to be created in £1m project
"At the airport the next day, he was the first person to call me 'Baz' - that has always stuck in my mind."
Barry also went backstage to catch up with Gerry when he performed in Ipswich in more recent years.
Sixties pop stars often starred in panto, and Gerry and the Pacemakers appeared in the pantomime Babes in the Wood at Ipswich Gaumont in December 1963 to January 1964.
During their stay in town, they visited Seaman’s Dairy in Knightsdale Road, much to the excitement of the staff.
The band also topped the bill at the Marina Theatre, in Lowestoft, in November 1963.
On that night, they were supported by The Ramblers, made up of musicians from the Lowestoft and Beccles area.
Other visits to the area included a concert at the Ipswich Regent in 1992 and more recent gigs with the star-studded Sixties Gold Tour.
Gerry announced he would stop touring after the 2017 tour, which visited Ipswich in October that year, saying at the time: "I’m doing this one last tour as a thank you to the fans for coming out and supporting us for all these years."
Did you see Gerry and the Pacemakers on stage? Email judy.rimmer@archant.co.uk or write to Judy Rimmer, Newsroom, 120 Princes Street, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 1RS.
Order staff photos via our website or call Diane Townsend on 01603 772449.